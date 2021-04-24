82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin

Provided Content
April 23, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes ...
Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes in Ascent are priced from the mid-$300,000s. (KB Home)

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing for Summerlin, KB Home offers some of the most value-priced homes with all of the benefits of the master-planned lifestyle, making the builder an especially popular option for first-time homebuyers.

“Regardless of where you live in Summerlin, residents enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so exceptional,” Bisterfeldt said. “With miles of walking trails, scores of parks, community centers with pools, 10 golf courses, the community’s incomparable location along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon and, of course, all of the offerings at Downtown Summerlin, there is no equal to Summerlin in Southern Nevada when it comes to amenities.”

Homes built by KB follow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every KB Home will meet or exceed stringent energy-saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

Stonegate by KB Home, a gated neighborhood in the village of South Square, features five two-story floor plans that range from 1,455 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from two to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. Stonegate homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

South Square offers an abundance of neighborhood retail and services, including popular restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby Gardens Park includes a community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market.

In the village of Stonebridge, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is the gated neighborhood of Bristle Vale by KB Home. Offering five two-story floor plans, Bristle Vale homes range from 1,787 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from three to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. Bristle Vale homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme and. It is situated on elevated topography that offers stunning views from select areas. The village is home to Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park opening soon. It features lighted soccer fields, basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-12. Stonebridge is near The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

Ascent by KB Home is in the community’s newest district of Redpoint Square, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave. in an emerging area of Summerlin West.

Offering four attached floor plans, Ascent town homes range from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s. Ascent town homes offer from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. The neighborhood is with easy access to the 215 Beltway, existing and future schools and a future park.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
Woman accused of stealing watches from men on Strip arrested again
2
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
3
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
‘I hope he went quick,’ says friend who found Daniel Halseth’s body
4
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
Las Vegas teacher arrested on child sex assault charges
5
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A team of about 40 UNLV architecture and engineering students won third place in the Department ...
UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The W ...
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
Provided Content

The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has long used low water-use plants in common area landscaping, includin ...
Summerlin develops with environment in mind
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.

Inspirada From left, Brian Kunec, general manager, Inspirada LLC and regional general manager ...
Inspirada opens Attesa Park
Provided Content

Inspirada and city of Henderson has announced the opening of the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Attesa Park, a 4.9-acre multiuse area in the southwestern part of the community at 2445 Via Centro. Attesa Park is the fifth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors alike.

Auric Symphony Park, a new luxury mid-rise apartment community, is opening at Symphony Park in ...
Auric Symphony Park to open in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Southern Land Co., a national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, has announced it is pre-leasing Auric Symphony Park, its new luxury mid-rise apartment community at Symphony Park in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Hard hat tours for prospective residents are now being scheduled and will begin later this month. Move-ins are slated to begin in June.

Danielle Bisterfeldt
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS APRIL 10
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark and owner of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team of Triple-A West Minor League Baseball and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has announced the promotions of four executives.

Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on A ...
Skye Canyon to host Chalk For Earth event April 16-22
Provided Content

In honor of Earth Day 2021, Skye Canyon will host its second annual, socially distant community event, Chalk For Earth on April 22. A sidewalk chalk challenge that invites residents to create an earth-themed chalk masterpiece on the sidewalk or in the driveway of their house, Chalk For Earth provides an opportunity to show community spirit and get creative.

Aldo Martinez
Home prices spring forward amid tight supply
Las Vegas Realtors

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices rising to another record and more homes being sold despite a tight housing supply.