KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes in Ascent are priced from the mid-$300,000s. (KB Home)

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing for Summerlin, KB Home offers some of the most value-priced homes with all of the benefits of the master-planned lifestyle, making the builder an especially popular option for first-time homebuyers.

“Regardless of where you live in Summerlin, residents enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so exceptional,” Bisterfeldt said. “With miles of walking trails, scores of parks, community centers with pools, 10 golf courses, the community’s incomparable location along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon and, of course, all of the offerings at Downtown Summerlin, there is no equal to Summerlin in Southern Nevada when it comes to amenities.”

Homes built by KB follow the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every KB Home will meet or exceed stringent energy-saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

Stonegate by KB Home, a gated neighborhood in the village of South Square, features five two-story floor plans that range from 1,455 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from two to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. Stonegate homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

South Square offers an abundance of neighborhood retail and services, including popular restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby Gardens Park includes a community center, volleyball and basketball courts, walking trails and a weekly neighborhood farmers market.

In the village of Stonebridge, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is the gated neighborhood of Bristle Vale by KB Home. Offering five two-story floor plans, Bristle Vale homes range from 1,787 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from three to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths and a two-car garage. Bristle Vale homes are priced from the low $400,000s.

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme and. It is situated on elevated topography that offers stunning views from select areas. The village is home to Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park opening soon. It features lighted soccer fields, basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms.

Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-12. Stonebridge is near The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

Ascent by KB Home is in the community’s newest district of Redpoint Square, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave. in an emerging area of Summerlin West.

Offering four attached floor plans, Ascent town homes range from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s. Ascent town homes offer from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. The neighborhood is with easy access to the 215 Beltway, existing and future schools and a future park.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. That includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 130 floor plans in nearly 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.