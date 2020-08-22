105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

KB Home opens new home neighborhood in South Las Vegas

Provided Content
August 22, 2020 - 12:17 pm
 

KB Home has announced the grand opening of Saguaro, a new, gated single-family home community on West Cactus Avenue in South Las Vegas just off Interstate 15. The collection of one- and two-story homes can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

The homes at Saguaro showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Saguaro’s convenient location provides easy access to Interstates 15 and 215 for a quick commute to the Las Vegas Strip and area employers,” said Brian Kunec, president and regional general manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new gated community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and top-rated elementary schools. As with other KB Home communities, Saguaro provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home offers a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. The builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be Energy Star-certified, thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Saguaro sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit www.kbhome.com.

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups.

All of its homes are Energy Star certified. In fact, it goes beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every Energy Star-certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification.ore about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

MOST READ
1
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
2
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
Layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties continue
3
Golden Knights to play Vancouver Canucks in second round
Golden Knights to play Vancouver Canucks in second round
4
1 killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Summerlin
1 killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Summerlin
5
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament is slated for Oct. 19 at Anthem Country Club. (Gol ...
Golf 4 The Kids Charity planned for Oct. 19 at Anthem
Provided Content

The eighth annual Golf 4 The Kids Tournament presented by Roseman University of Health Sciences and CSL Behring is slated for Oct. 19 and is limited to 120 golfers, who will experience Anthem Country Club’s Hale Irwin-Keith Foster-designed par-72 championship golf course.

This Summerlin resident was featured in the 2020 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. The 2021 ...
Meet the 2021 dogs of Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin has chosen 13 pups for its third annual Dogs of Downtown Summerlin social contest. The dogs will be featured in the 2021 calendar. The photo shoot will be held Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases its three new floor plans. The age-qualified community is offeri ...
Trilogy in Summerlin showcases new floor plans
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will hold a grand opening for its three new home models in its Luxe Collection: Luster, Radiant and the redesigned Splendor floor plan.

Richmond American Homes Amberock by Richmond American Homes opened in Lake Las Vegas. It's the ...
Richmond American debuts Hillside Collection in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes has opened Amberock, its first neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas. Amberock’s collection of hillside homes offer sweeping views of the community and surrounding mountain ranges. The neighborhood, which has already sold five homes, offers eight single-family and paired floor plans with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Amberock’s plans range in size from 1,470 square feet to 1,910 square feet with special pricing available prior to the opening of model homes this fall.

Nearly 30 homes in Summerlin are available for immediate move-in, including Affinity by Taylor ...
Summerlin has new homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly 30 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

Mike Ballard
Las Vegas-based Ascent Multifamily one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies
Provided Content

Inc. magazine has announced that Las Vegas-based firm Ascent Multifamily is No. 374 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,218 percent.

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk put his well-known signature on Pardee's Sandalwood’s Plan One ...
Pardee showcases celebrity designer Bobby Berk
Provided Content

Celebrity designer Bobby Berk, winner of the PCBC Gold Nugget award for Best Interior Merchandising for Pardee Homes’ Sandalwood Plan Two in Summerlin, also put his well-known signature on Sandalwood’s Plan One and Three in the master-planned community.

Downtown Las Vegas offers urban living with Stax Studios's 44 renovated units at 501 S. 10th St ...
Stax Studios offers studios in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Modern studio living is now available in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Stax Studios , near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, is offering fully renovated studio units for lease with the help of WestCorp Management Group. The property’s new look is perfect for residents seeking an urban lifestyle. Stax Studios is located at 501 South 10th St. and features more than 44 completely renovated units.

Summerlin’s popular trail system is about to get even better as part of a larger planned Clar ...
Summerlin trail system ro connect community to Red Rock Canyon
Provided Content

A hallmark of the Summerlin master-planned community is its 150-mile-long trail system, which connects to major amenities like parks and schools while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.