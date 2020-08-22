KB Home opens new home neighborhood in South Las Vegas

KB Home has announced the grand opening of Saguaro, a new, gated single-family home community on West Cactus Avenue in South Las Vegas just off Interstate 15. The collection of one- and two-story homes can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

The homes at Saguaro showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Saguaro’s convenient location provides easy access to Interstates 15 and 215 for a quick commute to the Las Vegas Strip and area employers,” said Brian Kunec, president and regional general manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new gated community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options and top-rated elementary schools. As with other KB Home communities, Saguaro provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home offers a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. The builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be Energy Star-certified, thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Saguaro sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit www.kbhome.com.

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups.

All of its homes are Energy Star certified. In fact, it goes beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every Energy Star-certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification.ore about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.