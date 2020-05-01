KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley

KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

This artist's rendering shows a home in Camden, KB Home's new gated community in southwest Las Vegas, which is now open for sales. (KB Home)

To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Camden sales center is open for private, in-person tours by appointment only and in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines.

Homebuyers also have the flexibility to schedule a virtual visit with one of KB Home’s dedicated sales counselors. Additionally, the KB Home website makes it easy for home shoppers to view photo galleries, experience virtual model home tours, explore interactive floor plans and discover the Design Studio.

“Now, more than ever, life revolves around our homes. They have become our home offices, our schools and our centers for health, comfort and relaxation,” said Brian Kunec, regional general manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions.”

The gated community of Camden offers homebuyers a selection of beautiful new homes in a tranquil southwest Las Vegas setting, that is also close to parks and outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Camden offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB offers a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features.

Every home is designed to be Energy Star-certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes and support healthier indoor environments.

The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

The homes at Camden showcase desirable design characteristics, such as gourmet kitchens with large islands overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets and spacious home offices.

The community’s one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range from approximately 1,100 square feet to 2,400 square feet.

Additionally, the new homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor air environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products in insulation, paint, carpeting and cabinetry, and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPLUS standards. Pricing begins from the $290,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.