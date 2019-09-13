98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin

Provided Content
September 13, 2019 - 4:28 pm
 

Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

Homes at Bristle Vale will offer from three to six bedrooms, from two to 4½ baths, and all include a two-car garage in a variety of single- and two-story elevations. Bristle Vale homes range from 1,787 square feet to 3,063 square feet and priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Homes built by KB adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every home at Bristle Vale will meet or exceed stringent energy-saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

All these features, coupled with KB Home’s built-to-order program, make Bristle Vale an especially strong value for homeowners looking for quality in a premier location, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“Stonebridge is one of the most stunning Summerlin villages,” Bisterfeldt said. “That’s because the topography and location are exceptional, and there is a wide range of accessibly priced homes, including Bristle Vale, perfect for today’s modern families.”

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village, featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. It is on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Eight neighborhoods are selling in Stonebridge. In addition to Bristle Vale and Caledonia by KB Home, they include Scots Pine and Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Westcott and Graycliff by Lennar and Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes.

Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park, is in the planning and design process. It is slated to include lighted soccer fields, basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms. Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on Bristle Vale and other neighborhoods in the village of Stonebridge and throughout Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The grand opening of Midnight Ridge by Pardee Homes is set for Sept. 21. (Pardee Homes)
Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson
Provided Content

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

The grand opening of Beazer Homes' Rancho Crossing is scheduled for Sept. 21. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sage, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

Sydnee Johnson, All Western Mortgage
Expert gives tips on finding the right home loan
Provided Content

Beginning her mortgage career in 1985, Sydnee Johnson had just scratched the surface of what would become a 34-year prolific profession helping homebuyers achieve their dreams. Then, after working with Premier Mortgage Lending for the past six years, Johnson joined All Western Mortgage with Premier Mortgage owner Rick Piette, both bringing their incredible expertise to AWM.

This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. (Candlelighters)
Superhero 5K to be held Saturday at Mountain’s Edge
Provided Content

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the Superhero 5K, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Nevada. The nonprofit organization helps children and their families who are battling cancer. Early-risers can still join this morning’s race and companion activities at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge in the southwest Las Vegas Valley

Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Provided Content

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Provided Content

Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
Provided Content

This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
Provided Content

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.