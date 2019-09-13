KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin

Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

Bristle Vale by KB Home in Summerlin is now open for sales. (Summerlin)

Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

Homes at Bristle Vale will offer from three to six bedrooms, from two to 4½ baths, and all include a two-car garage in a variety of single- and two-story elevations. Bristle Vale homes range from 1,787 square feet to 3,063 square feet and priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Homes built by KB adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every home at Bristle Vale will meet or exceed stringent energy-saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

All these features, coupled with KB Home’s built-to-order program, make Bristle Vale an especially strong value for homeowners looking for quality in a premier location, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

“Stonebridge is one of the most stunning Summerlin villages,” Bisterfeldt said. “That’s because the topography and location are exceptional, and there is a wide range of accessibly priced homes, including Bristle Vale, perfect for today’s modern families.”

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village, featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. It is on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Eight neighborhoods are selling in Stonebridge. In addition to Bristle Vale and Caledonia by KB Home, they include Scots Pine and Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Westcott and Graycliff by Lennar and Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes.

Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park, is in the planning and design process. It is slated to include lighted soccer fields, basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms. Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing- and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on Bristle Vale and other neighborhoods in the village of Stonebridge and throughout Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.