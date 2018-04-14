KB Homes showcases Caledonia in Summerlin

Caledonia by KB Home, is the first neighborhood now selling in Stonebridge, one of the newest villages in Summerlin. Located on elevated topography just north of West Charleston Boulevard, near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, Stonebridge features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views.

Caledonia offers nine distinct floor plans in one- and two-story elevations that are new to Southern Nevada. Caledonia homes range from 1,850 square feet to 3,095 square feet and priced from the high $300,000s.

Quick move-in homes at Caledonia include two single-story plans, encompassing 1,850 square feet and 1,965 square feet, respectively, both priced at under $400,000. A two-story plan spanning 2,768 square feet also is available for immediate move-in. These homes are situated on premium lots along the perimeter of the neighborhood with no building or development behind them, offering an added sense of privacy and sanctuary. The larger home has from four to five bedrooms, loft, den with 2½ to four baths. Upgrades include covered patios, courtyards and brick-paved driveways.

Homes at Caledonia offer from three to six bedrooms, up to five bathrooms, and all include a two-car garage. The largest home has an included detached game room in the front courtyard that can be made into a detached casita.

Special design features that come standard include maple cabinets throughout in a variety of colors, granite kitchen counters, quartz bath counters, tankless water heaters, mission-style stair rail on first floors and separate tub and shower in the master bath.

Homes built by KB adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every home at Caledonia meets or exceeds stringent energy saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

All these features, coupled with KB Home’s built-to-order program, make Caledonia an especially strong value for homeowners looking for quality in a premier location, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. Stonebridge will eventually be home to 11 neighborhoods with four expected to break ground this year by Lennar, Richmond American, Toll Brothers and Woodside, along with a major, 10-acre village park that will feature pickleball courts, soccer fields, a tot lot, open areas, trails and paseo corridors.

“Stonebridge is poised for strong sales and success in large part because of its spectacular location,” Bisterfeldt said. “The Howard Hughes Corp. was instrumental in helping to establish the boundary of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area nearly 30 years ago, protecting Red Rock Canyon from development. Our efforts were critically lauded by environmentalists, and in a land exchange negotiated by The Nature Conservancy, Hughes gave up sensitive land to the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) that was best suited for the Conservation Area. Stonebridge is ideally situated so its homeowners will enjoy unprecedented views and access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”

Village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-10. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the popular climbing adventure-themed Fox Hill Park that opened in late 2017.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 20 community parks, resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 25 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium that will be the new home of the Las Vegas 51s.

For information on Stonebridge, Caledonia and other actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.