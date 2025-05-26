KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin

85°F
May 26, 2025 - 9:39 am
 

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Caldwell Park is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park to date in the community upon completion. Grand Park, spanning 90 acres, will be built in phases. Phase one, which is a Summerlin Council Park, is slated to be completed by the end of this year.

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, is a popular area of the community. It offers two collections — the Groves and the Landings — both surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Peaks Mountain range. Caldwell Park’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient. The area is also close to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Groves at Caldwell Park features two-story townhomes offering from two to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages. Offering a low-maintenance lifestyle, the Groves at Caldwell Park townhomes also offer spacious and flexible floor plan options, priced from the $400,000s.

The Landings at Caldwell Park offers four two-story single-family homes with floor plans ranging from 1,832 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. Homes at The Landings at Caldwell Park offer from three to five bedrooms, 2½ baths to four full baths and two-car garages.

According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, Caldwell Park’s diverse home offerings are significantly adding to the community’s many options to ensure homebuyers, regardless of their stage in life or lifestyle preference, have many choices. “Whether your dream is to live in a single-family home with a backyard, or a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave home, Caldwell Park has you covered.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights NHL practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Triple-A Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

