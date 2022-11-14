Kitchens at the heart of a Summerlin home

With the holidays approaching, the kitchen takes on even greater significance as a home’s central gathering place for friends and family.

This kitchen in a Toll Brothers home in Acadia Ridge shows the comeback trend for darker wood stains in the kitchen. (Toll Brothers)

This home by Richmond American Homes in Moro Pointe in Summerlin features a Chicago floor plan and a kitchen with warm tones. (Richmond American Homes)

Woodside Homes features kitchens with modern designs in Obsidian. (Woodside Homes)

This home by Tri Point Homes in Arroyo's Edge is an example of a kitchen with a center island that can serve multipurposes. (Tri Pointe Homes)

This kitchen in Pulte Homes' Carmel Cliff home has a Vittoria floor plan and a modern design. (Pulte Homes)

This Brooklyn floor plan by Lennar in Summerlin's Highline community features a kitchen with a white monochromatic clean look. (Lennar)

Trilogy by Shea Homes' Summit floor plan features the classic white kitchen. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

The Taylor Morrison Sunflower floor plan in Summerlin's Savannah community features a kitchen with a bold tile backsplash and dark cabinetry. (Taylor Morrison)

Kelly Taylor, Design Studio manager with Tri Pointe Homes, one of Summerlin’s many homebuilders, says that while the all-white kitchen will always remain a classic, gray tones are giving way to natural earth tones, and touches of black always make a statement. It also means darker wood stains are making a comeback.

“For purists who prefer the monochromatic clean look, white will never go out of style,” Taylor said. “But there are now more options to satisfy every design taste.”

According to Taylor, soft shapes add dimension to kitchens via curved chair backs or curved cabinetry, while natural stone and quartz countertops add richness and high functionality. For those who crave color, painted islands, bold tile backsplashes, colored appliances and vibrant kitchen chair or bar stool upholstery can add a touch of fun.

“Kitchen islands that serve multipurposes to accommodate homework, crafting and food preparation are on the upswing, as are storage compartments cleverly hidden behind distinctive cabinetry,” Taylor said.

In nearly every Summerlin floor plan, combining the kitchen, the true heart of a home, with the living area has long been the norm for modern floor plan design for homes of all sizes, according to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin. “Our model homes in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout Summerlin offer design options to fit today’s lifestyle needs, with kitchens that flow seamlessly into the living spaces where family and friends gather.”

