La Cova’s lakeside location surpassed only by luxury home designs

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

“It was exhilarating to create interiors for homes that architecturally represent elevated luxury and a new design in comfort,” said designer Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum, whose award-winning interior designs have been a staple for Tri Pointe Homes for more than two decades.

“Creating modern luxury environments while still allowing for comfort is our main focus in designing these remarkable La Cova model homes,” she said. “Around every corner, prospective homebuyers will find designs that are aspirational, yet achievable to bring their own sense of style to their new Lake Las Vegas SouthShore home.”

“Fully experiencing the modern elegance of these lakefront homes begins with the distinctiveness of their exteriors,” Landrum said.

Inspired by Tuscan and European hill town architectural styles, La Cova’s homes elicit both Old World charm and contemporary design, contributing to a sense of individuality for each home.

Inside, these homes are even more stunning, thanks to unique floor plans emphasizing indoor-outdoor living via expansive glass windows and open spaces that deliver a modern update to the classic Mediterranean style.

To create interior designs that stir discerning homebuyers to envision their own style, Landrum’s focus for the single-story Residence Two model and the two-story Residence Five model are distinctively different.

The first thing visitors to Residence Two will notice is how the eye is drawn through the home to a breathtaking view of the lake. By using a fresh, neutral color palette — inspired by the more casual modern Tuscan design — Landrum brings attention to the 15-foot-wide stacking glass door that eliminates the barrier between indoor and outdoor living and connects with nature. The end result is a large, bright and inviting feeling that makes a home so appealing.

Throughout Residence Two, Landrum evokes a comfortable, casual and relaxed atmosphere using earthy, textural elements, featuring touches of leather and a mixture of light washed woods with contrasting black accents.

For the two-story modern Mediterranean Residence Five, Landrum also emphasizes an indoor/outdoor connection via warmer tones in color choices such as soft celadon, echoing the hues of the lake while coppers, golds, bronzes and gray replicate the surrounding topography.

Landrum noted her design choices for Residence Five have a more refined feel in keeping with the home’s architecture, while also ensuring a comfortable presentation. Helping to create the home’s luxurious ambiance is a color palette of jewel tones with warm walnut wood, plus gold tone metals with high-gloss cabinets throughout.

On closer exploration of La Cova’s interiors, prospective homebuyers are treated to such stunning design elements as a floating staircase enhanced by a dramatic two-story 3D walnut wall treatment in the Residence Five model. The ResidenceTwo model features a great room with stylish panels with hidden LED lighting drop from a 14-foot ceiling, “creating a grid over the seating area and adding a layered visual perspective to the large room while also complementing a 14-foot-tall stone fireplace,” Landrum said. Large-scale art pieces that harmonize with each home’s architectural design and color schemes grace the walls.

Further defining these homes steps above the typical Las Vegas luxury home, Landrum pointed to “the use of different materials, creating distinct spaces while still offering a cohesive look. It’s a high-end designer-inspired feel that homeowners can accomplish rather easily through Tri Pointe’s Design Studio.”

At each turn, a resort-style design element pleases the eye and pampers the spirit. From the built-in bar with artsy lighting, primary bedroom suites featuring understated natural quartz walls that add a luxury touch to the room; a dual primary suite with an adjacent deck and outfitted with comfy sling chairs; a spa shower that spans the entire width of the primary bath; to covered outside entertainment areas boasting spa area chaise lounges; or a casita, which Landrum has outfitted as a fitness center complete with Pilates reformer, these homes are designed both inside and out for comfortable luxury living.

La Cova homeowners can choose from a selection of Landrum’s hand-selected furnishings and design elements at Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio, making it convenient and easy for homeowners to personalize almost every aspect of their new home.

“We’re extremely proud to show off these new resort-style modern-luxury homes that are uniquely different from any other home design in the Las Vegas Valley,” said Klif Andrews, division president for Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas. “La Cova appeals to both casual and formal preferences, and most importantly, is designed to befit the rarity and nature of its spectacular waterside setting. We are confident La Cova will impress even the most discerning homebuyers.”

For more information on La Cova and other Las Vegas Tri Pointe Homes communities visit Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas or call 702-297-8070.