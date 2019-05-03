LA transplant drawn to Juhl’s resort-inspired lifestyle

Juhl resident Segaro Bozart moved from LA to downtown Las Vegas. (Juhl)

Segaro Bozart lived his entire life in the outskirts of Los Angeles, but when his company offered him the opportunity to expand his sales reach to Southern Nevada, it led him to Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas.

“I’m a longtime employee of an educational publishing company that asked me to take on Nevada as a territory, and thank goodness for that. It’s how I ultimately stumbled upon Juhl, my dream home I didn’t even know I was missing,” Bozart said. “I’m no stranger to Vegas since I used to visit often during NFL and NBA seasons with my two sons. But last year, I started to seriously consider what I wanted next for myself and with Southern Nevada’s booming real estate market, it made perfect sense to explore the city as my potential home.”

Bozart began his new home search looking at suburban neighborhoods around the valley. He quickly realized he was ready to move away from the residential lifestyle he always had and explore communities offering more of a built-in lifestyle, sense of community and walkability.

“I looked at a few high-rise communities but only looked at one in downtown Las Vegas. Once I visited Juhl, my search was over. It offered everything I needed, from the walkability to great restaurants and coffee shops nearby, one-of-a-kind floor plans with stunning mountain views, affordability and a dynamic energy unique to Downtown Las Vegas,” Bozart said.

Bozart recognized the value of purchasing at Juhl so much, he ended up locking in two residences, one as an investment home and the other as his personal residence.

“Because my job still requires me to be in LA half the time, I travel frequently between Southern California and Southern Nevada. But the more time I spend in my home at Juhl, I realize Las Vegas is where I want to spend my golden years. I have relatives who live here, so I know I’m in good company. And the complete lifestyle package at Juhl is unparalleled, from the friendly concierge and resident amenities like the pool and great outdoor social spaces. Some of my favorite restaurants, including Lola’s Louisiana Kitchen, Le Thai and Carson Kitchen, are all within walking distance. And with the revitalization happening in downtown Las Vegas, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this iconic city,” Bozart said.

Juhl includes dozens of floor plans, with studios starting in the low $200,000s. Recently remodeled, Juhl boasts an upgraded resort-style pool with cabanas, lobby and co-op working spaces that cater to its professional residents. Private balconies, 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design and details, exposed concrete surfaces and mechanicals and upgraded fixtures and surfaces all combine to create Juhl’s cool urban vibe.

Other amenities include 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in common areas, gated parking structure with assigned resident parking and electric vehicle charging station, ground floor retail and full-service concierge.

