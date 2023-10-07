86°F
Laguna Beach mansion lists for $5.5M

October 6, 2023 - 5:10 pm
 
This Laguna Beach contemporary Mediterranean mansion offers 180-degree ocean vistas. It has been listed for $5,495,000. (Marx Real Estate Group)
At the heart of the backyard oasis is a saltwater pool complete with a waterfall feature and a glass half-wall that provides unobstructed ocean vistas. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The home has views of the ocean. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The pool. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The master bedroom. (Marx Real Estate Group)
Stepping inside, guests are greeted by the open and airy atmosphere highlighted by walls of glass that frame the picturesque views. (Marx Real Estate Group)
Up the spiral staircase are double doors leading to the vast primary suite. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The kitchen. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The outdoor kitchen. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The living room. (Marx Real Estate Group)
Views of the ocean. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The home is atop the hills of Laguna Beach, California. (Marx Real Estate Group)
The chef’s kitchen features updated stainless-steel appliances, a double oven, granite countertops and backsplash, sleek white cabinetry and polished gold accents. (Marx Real Estate Group)

Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, California, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.

Mary and Josh Marx with the Marx Real Estate Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have been chosen to represent the home, located at 790 Nyes Place in the Portfina community directly off the famed Pacific Coast Highway.

Situated on an 8,611-square-foot street-to-street lot, the coastal enclave offers an open floor plan that includes three bedrooms, four baths, a spacious garage and an oversized saltwater pool with sweeping coastline views.

“This home effortlessly combines modern elegance with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Being offered fully furnished, it is ready for those seeking a turnkey living experience,” Marx said.

Stepping inside, guests are greeted by the open and airy atmosphere highlighted by walls of glass that frame the picturesque views. Stone flooring and white-valued ceiling paneling are found throughout.

The expansive dining room features a custom stone fireplace and just steps away you will find the equally spacious living area adorned with another fireplace and a built-in entertainment center.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the living and dining areas seamlessly connect to the chef’s kitchen. It features updated stainless steel appliances, a double oven, granite countertops and backsplash, sleek white cabinetry and polished gold accents. Nearby is the full wet bar adorned with built-in glass cabinetry, stained glass windows and two temperature-controlled wine fridges.

Up the spiral staircase are double doors leading to the vast primary suite featuring 180 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Catalina Island and the Laguna Beach hills. Rich dark wood flooring extends throughout the space, complemented by a seating area, a built-in fireplace, a flat-screen TV and recessed lighting. The spa-like bath features a stone walk-in shower, soaking tub and dual sinks, while an oversized walk-in closet stands conveniently nearby.

The two remaining en suite bedrooms showcase picture frame wall molding and large windows flood the rooms with natural light. The updated baths have been thoughtfully designed to provide both functionality and luxury.

At the heart of the backyard oasis is a saltwater pool with a waterfall feature and a glass half-wall that provides unobstructed ocean vistas. Crafted for entertaining, there is a lounge and dining area with a built-in grill and a temperature-controlled wine fridge nearby.

“This home’s easy access to downtown Laguna Beach and its mere minutes from the beach undeniably create a dream lifestyle,” Marx said.

For more information about 790 Nyes Place or to request a tour, visit bhhsdrysdale.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the third largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2022, the firm completed $7.2 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhscaproperties.com.

