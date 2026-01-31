Lake Las Vegas announces golf cart giveaway winner

Lake Las Vegas has named the winner of its fall golf cart giveaway, an incentive offered to buyers who purchased a new home from a preferred builder during the promotional period.

Beth Tarbuck, a new resident of Portofino by Taylor Morrison, was the first of two new residents to receive a brand new Denago golf cart. (Lake Las Vegas)

The giveaway supported the launch of several new neighborhoods and provided an added benefit to homebuyers during the fall season.

Beth Tarbuck, a new resident of Portofino by Taylor Morrison, was the first of two new residents to receive a new Denago golf cart.

Tarbuck’s win symbolized the start of a new chapter as she settles into her new Lake Las Vegas home after a move from Southern California.

“I was thrilled when my name was drawn. It felt like a warm welcome to Lake Las Vegas,” she said. “The golf cart is already helping me meet neighbors and feel more settled in the community.”

“Golf carts are part of our lifestyle at Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Everyone likes to drive their golf cart around to feel connected to their neighbors and friends.”

Many Lake Las Vegas residents use golf carts for short trips to The Village, Seasons Grocery &Deli, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and Reflection Bay Golf Club, as well as for leisurely rides around the lake, helping them meet neighbors and become part of the community.

The Lake Las Vegas lifestyle is centered on its natural setting and amenities that support a relaxed pace of living. Residents have access to the 320-acre lake for water activities, scenic trails for walks and championship golf and sports facilities.

