Lake Las Vegas announces spring events

With spring in full swing, Lake Las Vegas is gearing up to host a series of events throughout the month of May. From luxury cars to live symphonic music and adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the community is coming together for fun, entertainment and charitable causes.

“Lake Las Vegas is home to many fun and unique community events,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “They celebrate the vibrant spirit of our community and offer meaningful opportunities to unite in support of great causes. Spring is here and we’re ready to provide both our residents and guests with memorable experiences to kick off the season.”

May 3: Lake Las Vegas Car Show — 3 to 7 p.m.

The second annual car show will take place at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via Vin Santo. The event will showcase a collection of unique, custom and racing cars. The event is open to the public with free entry, and all proceeds benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit that provides mortgage-free homes, smart homes and educational programs for veterans, first responders and Gold Star families. Local food trucks Kona Ice and Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream will be on-site, offering cool treats. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/events.

May 10: Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s “Tangos” — 7 p.m.

The performance will include a live concert with tango dancing at Ponte Vecchio Bridge in the Village at Lake Las Vegas. Tickets are free with a suggested donation to support the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. VIP tables are available for $1,500. Sales from cash bars offering beer, wine, soft drinks and water will raise funds for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. To reserve tickets or purchase a table, please visit bit.ly/llvsymphony.

May 17-18: Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival

Visit The Village at Lake Las Vegas to enjoy dragon boat races and a weekend of festivities. You will see 200-meter races on May 17 and 500-meter races on May 18. Special divisions include mixed, women’s, collegiate, open, masters, corporate/community, ACP, BCP, youth and paradragons (a division for paddlers with disabilities.) For more information, visit lakelasvegasdbc.org/.

The festival will feature a breast cancer and survivor boat race and a rose ceremony to honor survivors and those who have died. A silent auction will be held to benefit the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, a nonprofit organization that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors.

