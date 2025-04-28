64°F
Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3

April 28, 2025 - 10:06 am
 

Start your engines and shift into high gear — the Lake Las Vegas Car Show is back for its second year on May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event, located at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via Vin Santo, invites car enthusiasts from across the valley to enjoy an afternoon of unique vehicles, community and giving back.

The event is free and open to the public — with suggested donations to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit supporting first responders, veterans and Gold Star families through educational programs and mortgage-free and smart homes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse lineup of classic cars, high-performance vehicles and custom builds from Lake Las Vegas residents and car collectors. While taking in the sights, guests can enjoy refreshing treats from local food trucks Kona Ice and Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream.

“The Lake Las Vegas Car Show is really cool because we get to check out great cars and support meaningful causes,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s our once-a-year opportunity to connect with neighbors, showcase incredible vehicles and contribute to a cause to support first responders, military service members and their families.”

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

Relive the thrilling suspense of “JAWS” as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Alexandra Arrieche conducts the iconic score in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Coming to Cadence’s Central Park in Henderson on May 2 at 7 p.m., the concert is free to attend.

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Summerlin, a Howard Hughes community, will host the second annual Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin on May 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

With spring in full swing, Lake Las Vegas is gearing up to host a series of events throughout the month of May. From luxury cars to live symphonic music and adrenaline-pumping dragon boat races, the community is coming together for fun, entertainment and charitable causes.

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its fourth annual Lei Day parade, presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada, on May 1.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties announces its role as the exclusive real estate sales brokerage for Midtown Las Vegas, a master-planned community in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. This new development includes The English Residences, the first-ever Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel and Condo Residences in North America, with an anticipated opening in late summer 2026.

Celebrate Earth Day at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community with two days of fun and lively events, including the return of the Giant Student Farmers Market and Tour de Summerlin.

Marble Mesa, Richmond American Homes’ popular neighborhood of ranch-style homes in Lake Las Vegas, has sold out. The builder will be opening a new neighborhood in the Henderson master plan, Salerno Summit; with an interest list open and construction and sales slated to launch this spring.

The Summerlin master-planned community has long been heralded for its standard-setting design requirements that give it a distinctive look and feel while helping to maintain aesthetics and home values.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence continues to offer diverse living options across its established and expanding neighborhoods, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit.

For residents of Summerlin, the master-planned community’s active, outdoor lifestyle and beautiful natural surroundings are big draws.

