Lake Las Vegas Car Show returns May 3

Start your engines and shift into high gear — the Lake Las Vegas Car Show is back for its second year on May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The family-friendly car show will be at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via Vin Santo.

The Lake Las Vegas Car Show will be held May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. (Lake Las Vegas)

The family-friendly event, located at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via Vin Santo, invites car enthusiasts from across the valley to enjoy an afternoon of unique vehicles, community and giving back.

The event is free and open to the public — with suggested donations to support the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit supporting first responders, veterans and Gold Star families through educational programs and mortgage-free and smart homes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse lineup of classic cars, high-performance vehicles and custom builds from Lake Las Vegas residents and car collectors. While taking in the sights, guests can enjoy refreshing treats from local food trucks Kona Ice and Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream.

“The Lake Las Vegas Car Show is really cool because we get to check out great cars and support meaningful causes,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s our once-a-year opportunity to connect with neighbors, showcase incredible vehicles and contribute to a cause to support first responders, military service members and their families.”

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.