Lake Las Vegas celebrates Mardi Gras with golf cart parade

With live music, giveaway prizes and a golf cart parade, Lake Las Vegas transformed into a grand New Orleans-style celebration the weekend before Mardi Gras. Parade-goers gathered in The Village along the lake to show off their colorful outfits decked out with feathers, beads and, of course, Crescent City-inspired bling.

A parade of golf carts made its way through The Village, with each cart decked out in Mardi Gras fashion and green, purple and gold accessories. The parade floats boasted festive decorations that included extravagant feathers, large plastic balls that resembled oversized beads, balloons and beaded roof panels. Parade participants dressed in festive outfits walked alongside the golf carts to hand out purple, green and gold necklace beads to excited spectators.

The Speakeasy and other restaurants at The Village also joined in on the Mardi Gras celebration with their own giveaways, costume contests and drink specials.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

