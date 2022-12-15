Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season

Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for an East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas is decking the halls for a monthlong series of holiday events throughout December. The lakeside community’s festive lineup includes the annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade, Ugly Sweater Contest and more.

“The holiday season at Lake Las Vegas is our favorite time of year. Almost every weekend in December offers opportunities to take part in our most beloved community traditions,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developers of Lake Las Vegas.

Proceeds from the holiday celebrations will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit that helps those in need of food, shelter and addiction recovery. Residents and guests are invited to donate their gently used or new clothing items this month by placing them in the donation bins at Seasons Grocery &Deli in The Village, Reflection Bay Golf Club and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The full lineup of Lake Las Vegas’ holiday events includes:

Dec. 10: Raise a Glass and Christmas Golf Cart Parade

The inaugural Raise a Glass cocktail tasting at Seasons Deli &Grocery and Shoreline by Blue Heron will be held in The Village from 3 to 5 p.m. Open to the public, guests can enjoy a taste of the holidays, support a worthy cause and preview one of Lake Las Vegas’ newest luxury home collections. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3VClzXN and will directly benefit Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Following the drink tasting, the annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Lake Las Vegas residents and community partners will showcase their decorated carts throughout The Village. Guests can enjoy a live musical performance by America’s Got Talent contestant Kendra Daniels, festive giveaways and complimentary hot chocolate from The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. This event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 16: Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

Lake Las Vegas’ annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest will take place at Reflection Bay Golf Club, 4 to 7 p.m.. Guests are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win festive prizes. The event will feature a live choir performance, an array of appetizers, holiday drinks, giveaways and fireside marshmallow roasting on the beach. This event is free and open to the public, and guests must reserve their spot online prior to the event at bit.ly/3BfGF6D. Attendees are encouraged to bring new and gently used sweaters to donate to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for an East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. The firework spectacle will light up the sky over the 320-acre lake. Spectators are invited to watch the free show from their preferred viewing spot throughout the community.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas’ holiday event series, visit lakelasvegas.com/hometownholidays.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre residential resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com.