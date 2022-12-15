48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas celebrates the season

Provided Content
December 15, 2022 - 10:32 am
 
Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks di ...
Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for an East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. (Lake Las Vegas)
The Dec. 31 firework spectacle will light up the sky over the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas community ...
The Dec. 31 firework spectacle will light up the sky over the 320-acre Lake Las Vegas community. Spectators are invited to watch the free show from their preferred viewing spot throughout the community. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas is decking the halls for a monthlong series of holiday events throughout December. The lakeside community’s festive lineup includes the annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade, Ugly Sweater Contest and more.

“The holiday season at Lake Las Vegas is our favorite time of year. Almost every weekend in December offers opportunities to take part in our most beloved community traditions,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developers of Lake Las Vegas.

Proceeds from the holiday celebrations will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit that helps those in need of food, shelter and addiction recovery. Residents and guests are invited to donate their gently used or new clothing items this month by placing them in the donation bins at Seasons Grocery &Deli in The Village, Reflection Bay Golf Club and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The full lineup of Lake Las Vegas’ holiday events includes:

Dec. 10: Raise a Glass and Christmas Golf Cart Parade

The inaugural Raise a Glass cocktail tasting at Seasons Deli &Grocery and Shoreline by Blue Heron will be held in The Village from 3 to 5 p.m. Open to the public, guests can enjoy a taste of the holidays, support a worthy cause and preview one of Lake Las Vegas’ newest luxury home collections. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3VClzXN and will directly benefit Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Following the drink tasting, the annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Lake Las Vegas residents and community partners will showcase their decorated carts throughout The Village. Guests can enjoy a live musical performance by America’s Got Talent contestant Kendra Daniels, festive giveaways and complimentary hot chocolate from The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. This event is free and open to the public.

Dec. 16: Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

Lake Las Vegas’ annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest will take place at Reflection Bay Golf Club, 4 to 7 p.m.. Guests are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters for a chance to win festive prizes. The event will feature a live choir performance, an array of appetizers, holiday drinks, giveaways and fireside marshmallow roasting on the beach. This event is free and open to the public, and guests must reserve their spot online prior to the event at bit.ly/3BfGF6D. Attendees are encouraged to bring new and gently used sweaters to donate to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Lake Las Vegas will round out the holiday season with its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for an East Coast countdown at 9 p.m. The firework spectacle will light up the sky over the 320-acre lake. Spectators are invited to watch the free show from their preferred viewing spot throughout the community.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas’ holiday event series, visit lakelasvegas.com/hometownholidays.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre residential resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
2
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
3
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
4
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
5
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Darin Marques Group The ultra-modern estate underwent substantial interior and exterior upg ...
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
Provided Content

An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000.

Nighthawk by KB Home is the newest neighborhood to open in the popular and rapidly growing area ...
Nighthawk opens in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Nighthawk by KB Home is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West and the first neighborhood in the district of Kestrel Commons, located west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive.

Summerlin’s elevation, at an average of 3,500 feet above sea level, with some parts of the co ...
Let it snow: Summerlin’s higher elevation keeps it cool
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, synonymous with quality of life — thanks to robust amenities, thoughtful design, and a wide range of homes — boasts yet another distinct advantage: its elevation.

A renovated custom Summerlin home has been placed on the market for $3,275,000. (Huntington & E ...
Renovated Summerlin home hits market for $3.275M
Provided Content

A custom estate reimagined into an entertainer’s paradise by a collaborative team of Las Vegas’ top contractors and designers has hit the market for $3,275,000.

Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, left, celebrates with Keegan Kolesar of the Vegas Gol ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The Giving Machine, Santa Claus’ Chalet, and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to nine local, national and global nonprofits.

Elevar features a rear-oriented kitchen, creating a seamless connection to the great room. (Blu ...
Blue Heron opens Stonewater in Southern Highlands
Provided Content

Blue Heron has introduced its newest boutique community, Stonewater. The exclusive, lock-and-leave gated community, developed by BH Nexus, Blue Heron’s community division, offers 36 homesites in Southern Highlands.

Summerlin In recognition of the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Summerl ...
Summerlin honors Native American heritage at Summerlin Festival of Arts
Provided Content

In recognition of the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Summerlin honored the sovereignty, resilience and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to our community by introducing a new tradition at the 26th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts via a cultural experience celebrating the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and friends.

Cadence to host holiday bazaar with Sons of Norway on Dec. 3
Provided Content

The master-planned community in Henderson is partnering with the Vegas Viking Sons of Norway for the first-ever Cadence Holiday Bazaar. The community event will be held at Cadence Central Park, 1015 E. Sunset Road, Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.