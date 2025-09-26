80°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas Classic slated for Sept. 26-27

The Lake Las Vegas Classic returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club for a two-day celebration of foo ...
The Lake Las Vegas Classic returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club for a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27. (Lake Las Vegas)
A Culinary Feast starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday will be held on the Reflection Bay clubhouse ...
A Culinary Feast starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday will be held on the Reflection Bay clubhouse lawn and beach. Guests can sample dishes from local chefs and restaurants along with tastings from 10 wineries, breweries, whiskey makers and creative cocktails. (Lake Las Vegas)
More Stories
Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand ...
Tri Pointe announces sales underway at Carlisle in Summerlin
Lina Namkungm, a 2025 Faith Lutheran High School graduate, attended the school’s Flight Acade ...
Summerlin high schools go beyond the classroom
Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand ...
Carlisle by Tri Pointe opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Jacob Clemens, a Realtor, found his young family’s dream home at Kyle Pointe by Tri Pointe Ho ...
Realtor, interior designer find dream home at Arrow Peak in northwest valley
Provided Content
September 26, 2025 - 4:19 pm
 

Reflection Bay Golf Club will again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

“This event has grown into something special for both the community and our partners,” said Eric Dutt, manager of operations at Reflection Bay. “We look forward to welcoming guests back for two days of incredible culinary talent, great music and memorable experiences on and off the course.”

The weekend begins Friday with a double shotgun scramble golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course and continues through Saturday. Players will enjoy a continental breakfast, barbecue lunch, tee prizes and food and drinks from sponsors at select holes.

A Culinary Feast starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday will be held on the Reflection Bay clubhouse lawn and beach. Guests can sample dishes from local chefs and restaurants along with tastings from 10 wineries, breweries, whiskey makers and creative cocktails. Tickets start at $125 and include food, drinks and entertainment.

At the Culinary Feast, Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Patrick Sieben and his band, Patrick &the LVB, will perform a live show. A silent auction featuring exclusive packages, including luxury trips to destinations such as Palm Springs and Hawaii, will raise funds for Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA).

“The Lake Las Vegas Classic brings our community together year after year,” said Jon Openshaw, general manager of Reflection Bay. “It’s a privilege to showcase our award-winning course and create an unforgettable experience with golf, contests and celebrations that make this event so special.”

For more information about the Lake Las Vegas Classic or to purchase tickets, visit lakelasvegasclassic.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course within the Lake Las Vegas master plan community. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club also operates the High-Performance Golf Institute, a premier indoor and outdoor training facility. For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit highperformancegolf.com.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lina Namkungm, a 2025 Faith Lutheran High School graduate, attended the school’s Flight Acade ...
Summerlin high schools go beyond the classroom
Provided Content

Each of the Summerlin’s six high schools offer a range of unique academies, clubs and programs that take traditional education well beyond the classroom, providing hands-on training for future vocations and catering to students’ special interests from sports and technology to the arts and science.

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand ...
Carlisle by Tri Pointe opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Provided Content

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut in the Summerlin master-planned community. Situated in Grand Park village, it showcases two unique collections — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak.

Jacob Clemens, a Realtor, found his young family’s dream home at Kyle Pointe by Tri Pointe Ho ...
Realtor, interior designer find dream home at Arrow Peak in northwest valley
Provided Content

Las Vegas natives, Jacob and Kenzie Clemens always knew their dream home would be full of love and light reflecting their current lifestyle and foreshadowing the future plans of their young family. After an extensive search, they found just that in the Arrow Peak neighborhood of Tri Pointe Homes’ Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, which also features the neighborhoods of Alpine Ridge and Alder.

Skye Canyon will hold its ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk & Cheers, Oct. 25 at ...
Skye Canyon presents Chalk Cheers Oct. 25
Provided Content

Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodside Homes has opened Acacia at Cadence. The grand opening will be held during a family-fri ...
Woodside Homes opens Acacia in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes is celebrating the grand opening of its newest neighborhood, Acacia, with a family-friendly fall carnival at Cadence. The event is set for Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acacia, 264 Taylor St.

This Lake Las Vegas home has hit the market for $2.25 million. With more than $25,000 in initia ...
$2.25M Lake Las Vegas home comes with views, $25K in private club perks
Provided Content

A fully renovated mansion tucked inside one of Las Vegas’ most exclusive lakeside enclaves has hit the market, offering both panoramic water views and access to two of the region’s most elite private clubs. Priced at $2.25 million, Robert Martin with the Craig Tann Group at huntington ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home located within SouthShore Lake Las Vegas at 4 Via Vittorio Place.

Tri Pointe Homes is on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PE ...
Tri Pointe named to 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes announced its inclusion on the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Tri Pointe has earned this coveted distinction, reflecting its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empowerment and purpose-driven culture.

MORE STORIES