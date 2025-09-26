Lake Las Vegas Classic slated for Sept. 26-27

Reflection Bay Golf Club will once again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

A Culinary Feast starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday will be held on the Reflection Bay clubhouse lawn and beach. Guests can sample dishes from local chefs and restaurants along with tastings from 10 wineries, breweries, whiskey makers and creative cocktails. (Lake Las Vegas)

The Lake Las Vegas Classic returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club for a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27. (Lake Las Vegas)

Reflection Bay Golf Club will again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

“This event has grown into something special for both the community and our partners,” said Eric Dutt, manager of operations at Reflection Bay. “We look forward to welcoming guests back for two days of incredible culinary talent, great music and memorable experiences on and off the course.”

The weekend begins Friday with a double shotgun scramble golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course and continues through Saturday. Players will enjoy a continental breakfast, barbecue lunch, tee prizes and food and drinks from sponsors at select holes.

A Culinary Feast starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday will be held on the Reflection Bay clubhouse lawn and beach. Guests can sample dishes from local chefs and restaurants along with tastings from 10 wineries, breweries, whiskey makers and creative cocktails. Tickets start at $125 and include food, drinks and entertainment.

At the Culinary Feast, Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Patrick Sieben and his band, Patrick &the LVB, will perform a live show. A silent auction featuring exclusive packages, including luxury trips to destinations such as Palm Springs and Hawaii, will raise funds for Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA).

“The Lake Las Vegas Classic brings our community together year after year,” said Jon Openshaw, general manager of Reflection Bay. “It’s a privilege to showcase our award-winning course and create an unforgettable experience with golf, contests and celebrations that make this event so special.”

For more information about the Lake Las Vegas Classic or to purchase tickets, visit lakelasvegasclassic.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course within the Lake Las Vegas master plan community. For more information, visit reflectionbaygolf.com.

Reflection Bay Golf Club also operates the High-Performance Golf Institute, a premier indoor and outdoor training facility. For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit highperformancegolf.com.