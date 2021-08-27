Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival kicks off Sept. 3

Get your tastebuds ready! The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival is returning to Lake Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend with delicious bites and cocktails from some of the valley’s top restaurants and chefs.

Get your taste buds ready! The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf &Food Festival is returning to Lake Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend with delicious bites and cocktails from some of the valley’s top restaurants and chefs.

The highly anticipated weekend-long festival will stretch across a three-day period, beginning Sept. 3 and closing out with The Feast evening dinner celebration at Reflection Bay.

“We are excited to bring one of the most popular Lake Las Vegas dining experiences back to Reflection Bay,” said Scott Commings, Lake Las Vegas executive chef. “It’s a great opportunity for community residents and guests to enjoy an evening tasting some delicious foods and spirits by the water.”

Commings is one of several local restaurants and chefs showcasing their favorite dishes at the Sunday event. His tasting stations will offer delicacies including the Yaki Burger sesame-seasoned sliders with scallions, ginger, pineapple marmalade, crisp noodles and hand-cut furikake fries; spicy ahi poke with creamy sriracha and tobiko caviar; dynamite shrimp fish and chips with spiced aioli and crispy chips; and Mediterranean chicken tacos featuring spiced yogurt and lemon.

Other notable restaurants that will be featured at the lakeside event include Double Helix Wine &Restaurant Group, Kassi Beach House, Crumbl Cookies, Mimosa Royale and El Luchador Mexican Cantina + Kitchen.

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to not only sample food items but also sip on unique cocktails, spirits, wine and beer while dancing to live music by popular Las Vegas-based band Zowie Bowie. General admission starts at $75, and VIP tickets with VIP tables are available.

“This is one of the most popular events we host at Lake Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back fully and safely this year,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas.

The festival will kick off with a Friday night reception that will include gourmet food, cocktails and wine along with live music throughout the evening. The following morning, Reflection Bay Golf Club will host the golf tournament opening round at 9 a.m. Throughout the morning, golfers can compete in a pool of 30 teams in a four-person scramble on the award-winning Jack Nicklaus golf course. The tournament’s top four gross teams and top four net teams will advance to the final round on Sept. 5 on the private SouthShore Country Club.

Golf tournament entry fees include tee prize gifts, refreshments during the rounds, a continental breakfast, catered lunch and complimentary dinner tickets to Sunday night’s food and wine event.

All tickets to the Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf &Food Festival are available for purchase at lakelasvegasfestival.com.

The safety and well-being of residents and guests is Lake Las Vegas’ priority. The community’s safety regulations follow the local and state guidelines. Visitors at the mostly outdoor events are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance when possible.

The weekend celebration will take place in the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community, with expansive views of its own 320-acre lake. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Del Webb, Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Taylor Morrison, William Lyon, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.