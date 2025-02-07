Lake Las Vegas home lists for $1.9M

In a city defined by luxury, a newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is being offered for $1.9 million.

Residents will enjoy a chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, Thermador stove, double oven, two laundry rooms, a wet bar, a built-in sound system and five-car garage with epoxy floors. (BHHS Nevada)

This newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is being offered for $1.9 million. (BHHS Nevada)

In a city defined by luxury, a newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is being offered for $1.9 million.

Realtor Nebi Adhanom with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the home, located at 2 Via Siena Place.

An elegant blend of luxury and design, this 3,800-square-foot home is situated in the prestigious guard-gated and double-gated SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas, overlooking the seventh hole of SouthShore Country Club.

Boasting four bedrooms and five baths, each with an en suite, this home exudes sophistication. The grand front courtyard, with a fireplace and French door entry to the guest bedroom, sets the tone for the exquisite features. Residents will enjoy a chef’s kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, Thermador stove, double oven, two laundry rooms, a wet bar, a built-in sound system and five-car garage with epoxy floors.

The primary suite offers serene backyard views, dual vanities and a custom walk-in closet. Outside, a stunning backyard oasis awaits with a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and built-in grill.

“Lake Las Vegas offers the best price-per-square-foot value among luxury homes in Las Vegas,” Adhanom said. “Compared to cities like New York, Miami or Los Angeles, this home delivers an extraordinary lifestyle at a fraction of the cost of other major cities, whether this is a primary or secondary residence.”

SouthShore can be called a golfer’s paradise, with a Jack Nicklaus-designed championship course. At just under 7,000 yards, the course boasts generous fairways and up to five tee boxes per hole, with strategic bunkering, forced water and canyon carries to challenge even low handicappers. This par-71 masterpiece is also playable by recreational golfers.

“This home in Lake Las Vegas is a gateway to experience the vibrant energy of Southern Nevada from an unparalleled vantage point,” Adhanom said. “Whether you’re watching the city light up at night or enjoying the serenity of the surrounding mountains, lake and green golf course, there’s nothing else like it. Our resident herd of bighorn sheep sometimes graze along the fairways, and the golf course view features nonstop panoramic views and elevation changes.”

Living at Lake Las Vegas means accessing a lifestyle where convenience and exclusivity meet. The 3,600-acre resort community is surrounded by its 320-acre lake. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

For more information about 2 Via Siena Place, visit bhhsnv.com/single-family/glv/2639081/2-via-siena-place-henderson-nv-89011.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2023, the firm completed $5,351,284,925 in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.