Lake Las Vegas kicks off 2019 with grand openings

Lake Las Vegas is celebrating the new year with an event Jan. 13 to preview two new-home communities and everyone is invited to the festivities.

Pictured is a rendering of one of Blue Heron’s new homes at Vantage in Lake Las Vegas. Vantage will begin accepting reservations next weekend at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club during the builder showcase. (Blue Heron)

Pictured is a rendering of the Trace model at Blue Heron’s new Vantage collection in Lake Las Vegas. (Blue Heron)

The Lake Las Vegas Varenna grand opening and Vantage debut will take place at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6. (Lake Las Vegas)

Pictured is the Parklane model at Pulte Homes' new Varenna neighborhood at Lake Las Vegas. Pulte will hold a grand opening event for Varenna on Jan. 13. (Pulte Homes)

Pulte Homes’ new single-story home community Varenna will celebrate its grand opening with tours of its new models, and Blue Heron’s Vantage will start accepting reservations. Other new-home neighborhoods in the master plan will be highlighted. The event will be held at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 13.

Varenna is Pulte’s second community within the master-planned development of Lake Las Vegas, while Vantage marks the first for Blue Heron.

Guests at the event will enjoy complimentary food and refreshments from Lake Las Vegas restaurants and venues and learn about the community’s new Golf Academy. Home shoppers are invited to enter to win a variety of prizes, including a staycation at Lake Las Vegas.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year than by celebrating our first new-home communities to open in 2019,” said Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investments, Lake Las Vegas’ developer.

The gated community of Varenna will feature 38 homesites with all single-story homes. Three floor plans are available that offer open living spaces and flexible room options with up to five bedrooms and up to 3½ baths. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

Two of the three floor plans, the Gardengate and Parklane, will be modeled at the new Varenna sales office while the Gateway will be modeled in other Pulte communities and will be viewable through floor plans and online.

Pre-sales for Varenna are underway at Pulte’s Lake Las Vegas Bellano sales office until the models open Jan. 13.

According to Bridjette Shelfo, division vice president, sales, Pulte Group, homebuyers can take advantage of pre-grand opening values.

“We are seeing a very high interest level in Varenna, which is in part because the community offers three of Pulte’s best-selling floor plans in the Southwestern United States,” Shelfo said. “Varenna is also hitting the mark for many consumers looking for that 2,000- to over 2,400-square-foot single-level home in a luxury master-planned community like Lake Las Vegas. There’s a great choice of homesites as we are just opening the community.”

While Varenna caps its square footage at the 2,400 square-foot mark, Blue Heron’s Vantage will offer homes, including new single-story options, from 2,800 to 4,700 square feet.

“Lake Las Vegas has always been a premier destination, and it’s the perfect time for us to get involved by presenting a new level of our Vegas Modern architectural style for homebuyers seeking unparalleled sophistication,” said Tyler Jones, owner and founder of Blue Heron. “What’s especially exciting about Vantage is that the homes will offer incredible lake views and at a very attainable price point that Blue Heron has previously not offered in the Las Vegas market.”

Prices at Vantage will start in the $700,000s for the limited offering of 37 home sites in the gated community. Home shoppers can choose from three flexible floor plans including two all new two-story plans and a new single-story plan.

Both Varenna and Vantage will be near an abundance of amenities found within Lake Las Vegas. Highlights include Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, Reflection Bay Golf Club and a 320-acre lake, home to water sports such as rowing, kayaking and paddle boarding. Fine and casual dining, Seasons Grocery and Deli, and shopping at Montelago Village overlook the sparkling lake and resorts.

According to Shelfo, interest rates are still historically low, so it’s making buying power stronger for Pulte customers.

“What we have had in the last five years under the 4 to 5 percent interest rate has really helped a lot of people get into the home of their dreams,” she said. “Pulte has confidence in the Las Vegas market, which has allowed us to grow at a comfortable pace while continuing to take care of our customers and build quality homes.”

The first homes at Varenna will be completed in late spring 2019, and Blue Heron expects to break ground at Vantage in February.

For more information on Varenna, call 888-333-5932 or visit pulte.com.

For more information on Vantage, call 702-536-6000 or visit vantagelv.com.

Residents of the 3,600-acre, master-planned community of Lake Las Vegas enjoy a 320-acre lake, two award-winning golf courses, a sports club and water sports activities. Lake Las Vegas, with fine dining and grocery shopping available at the local Montelago Village, is a short drive from the Strip and downtown. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com.