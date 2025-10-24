Lake Las Vegas kicks off fall with grand opening events, giveaways

Fall may bring cooler temperatures, but Lake Las Vegas is heating up. Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with the opening of two brand new communities, Incanta Lago by Toll Brothers and Piazza Paradiso by Lennar. Future homeowners are getting a first look at stunning new neighborhoods and a chance to win one of two brand new golf carts valued at $10,000 each.

Homes like the Vera and Vita collections offer four to seven bedrooms, spacious gathering areas, lofts and seamless indoor-outdoor living through sliding glass doors. Home prices at Piazza Paradiso start in the high $800,000s. (Lennar)

Fall may bring cooler temperatures, but Lake Las Vegas is heating up. Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with the opening of two brand new communities, Incanta Lago by Toll Brothers and Piazza Paradiso by Lennar. Future homeowners are getting a first look at stunning new neighborhoods and a chance to win one of two brand new golf carts valued at $10,000 each.

Homebuyers who enter into a contract for a new home from a preferred builder by Oct. 31 will be entered to win one of two brand-new Denago golf carts. Golf carts are seen regularly throughout Lake Las Vegas, one of the few new-home communities in Southern Nevada that permits them. They are often seen at the Village and Seasons Grocery &Del, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and Reflection Bay Golf Club.

“Lake Las Vegas is a lifestyle, not just a place to call home,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Part of our unique community is our golf carts, which residents use in their daily lives as well as dress up for annual traditions like our upcoming Halloween Golf Cart Parade at the Village. If you’ve been thinking of making a move to Lake Las Vegas, now is the time.”

• Incanta Lago features single and two-story homes with three to four bedrooms, up to 4½ baths and floor plans, such as the Barona, Dolci and Vento, starting in the $900,000s. These modern desert designs highlight open concept living, generous outdoor spaces and in some cases direct lake access.

• Piazza Paradiso showcases Lennar’s Next Gen Home Within a Home floor plans ideal for multigenerational living. Homes like the Vera and Vita collections offer four to seven bedrooms, spacious gathering areas, lofts and seamless indoor-outdoor living through sliding glass doors. Home prices at Piazza Paradiso start in the high $800,000s.

Though distinct in style, both neighborhoods share what makes Lake Las Vegas special. Homeowners enjoy breathtaking scenery, modern architecture and easy access to exceptional amenities.

Nestled in East Henderson near Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Las Vegas offers a rare peaceful lakefront lifestyle with resort-style amenities. Residents enjoy access to a private lake, championship golf course, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, lakeside dining in the Village and a vibrant year-round social calendar.

Only buyers who purchase an eligible home from a preferred builder during the promotional period are eligible for the giveaway. Each home purchase counts as one entry and buyers must close escrow by the specified deadline to qualify. Following the conclusion of the promotion, winners will be chosen at random. Full rules are available by request and additional terms and restrictions may apply.

For more information about the two new communities or to schedule a tour, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes or call 702-538-5571.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding a 320-acre lake and located a short drive from the Strip. It is a four-time Gold Winner in Best of Las Vegas for master-planned communities. Residents and guests enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.