Lake Las Vegas’ Riviera Vista offers February incentives

Prospective buyers can explore the model homes during open houses at Riviera Vista from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 22.

Lennar presents an opportunity for new homebuyers seeking luxury living at Riviera Vista, one of Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities.

Located on tree-lined streets in the community’s North Shore across two fairways of Reflection Bay Golf Club, Riviera Vista offers an unique location for homebuyers. Throughout the month of February, special incentives, including a free washer, dryer and blinds are available with every home purchase. Lennar Mortgage offers special financing with below-market rates through rate buy-down programs and additional support for closing costs.

A variety of homesites are available with quick move-ins in less than 30 days and prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. Corner homesites and through street homesites are available, offering options for convenience and privacy.

Riviera Vista offers two spacious two-story plans: the Jan at 2,225 square feet and the Herman at 2,405 square feet. The Jan floor plan features four bedrooms and three baths, a spacious master suite on the second floor and a first-floor bedroom with a full bath. The Jan boasts a large loft, an open kitchen and cooking island.

The Herman floor plan spans 2,405 square feet, offering four bedrooms with each room having its own full bath. Both floor plans offer the option for dual primary suites and multigenerational living. The community is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake Las Vegas and Terrazza Park.

Lake Las Vegas offers residents a serene community with peaceful wildlife, outdoor activities and breathtaking lake views, all within a short drive from the Strip. The Village at Lake Las Vegas features lakeside dining with a variety of menu options. Seasons Grocery is the go-to neighborhood store for fresh produce, baked goods and an excellent selection of wine and spirits. The Village at Lake Las Vegas regularly hosts special events, holiday festivities, concerts, shopping and other unique experiences.

“Lake Las Vegas is a community of champions … a great place to be outside and stay fit,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Not only can you enjoy biking, hiking and water sports, residents have access to hundreds of fitness classes at the Sports, award-winning golf and even a new dining and social club at Reflection Bay. There an abundance of opportunities for fun and fitness.”

Lennar’s Riviera Vista sales office at Lake Las Vegas is at 1718 Strada Nathan in Henderson. For more information, call 702-821-4850 or visit Lennar.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.