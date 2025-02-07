68°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas’ Riviera Vista offers February incentives

Lennar will hold open house events at Riviera Vista in Lake Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ...
Lennar will hold open house events at Riviera Vista in Lake Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 22. (Lennar)
More Stories
This newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is be ...
Lake Las Vegas home lists for $1.9M
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Ashland by Taylor Morrison. Located in Grand Pa ...
Taylor Morrison opens Ashland in Summerlin
George Kypreos
Year starts with record prices, more homes for sale
Summerlin offers more than 75 unique floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for immediate occupancy
Provided Content
February 7, 2025 - 10:51 am
 

Lennar presents an opportunity for new homebuyers seeking luxury living at Riviera Vista, one of Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities.

Located on tree-lined streets in the community’s North Shore across two fairways of Reflection Bay Golf Club, Riviera Vista offers an unique location for homebuyers. Throughout the month of February, special incentives, including a free washer, dryer and blinds are available with every home purchase. Lennar Mortgage offers special financing with below-market rates through rate buy-down programs and additional support for closing costs.

A variety of homesites are available with quick move-ins in less than 30 days and prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. Corner homesites and through street homesites are available, offering options for convenience and privacy. Prospective buyers can explore the model homes during open houses at Riviera Vista from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 22.

Riviera Vista offers two spacious two-story plans: the Jan at 2,225 square feet and the Herman at 2,405 square feet. The Jan floor plan features four bedrooms and three baths, a spacious master suite on the second floor and a first-floor bedroom with a full bath. The Jan boasts a large loft, an open kitchen and cooking island.

The Herman floor plan spans 2,405 square feet, offering four bedrooms with each room having its own full bath. Both floor plans offer the option for dual primary suites and multigenerational living. The community is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake Las Vegas and Terrazza Park.

Lake Las Vegas offers residents a serene community with peaceful wildlife, outdoor activities and breathtaking lake views, all within a short drive from the Strip. The Village at Lake Las Vegas features lakeside dining with a variety of menu options. Seasons Grocery is the go-to neighborhood store for fresh produce, baked goods and an excellent selection of wine and spirits. The Village at Lake Las Vegas regularly hosts special events, holiday festivities, concerts, shopping and other unique experiences.

“Lake Las Vegas is a community of champions … a great place to be outside and stay fit,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Not only can you enjoy biking, hiking and water sports, residents have access to hundreds of fitness classes at the Sports, award-winning golf and even a new dining and social club at Reflection Bay. There an abundance of opportunities for fun and fitness.”

Lennar’s Riviera Vista sales office at Lake Las Vegas is at 1718 Strada Nathan in Henderson. For more information, call 702-821-4850 or visit Lennar.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is be ...
Lake Las Vegas home lists for $1.9M
Provided Content

In a city defined by luxury, a newly listed custom, single-story home in the SouthShore community at Lake Las Vegas is being offered for $1.9 million.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Ashland by Taylor Morrison. Located in Grand Pa ...
Taylor Morrison opens Ashland in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning Summerlin master-planned community is Ashland by Taylor Morrison.

Summerlin offers more than 75 unique floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for immediate occupancy
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 75 unique floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Downtown Summerlin will celebrate Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar ...
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, will honor Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade presented Wednesday by Kirin Ichiban Jan. 29.

Summerlin earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’ ...
Summerlin ranks No. 5 on U.S. top-selling master plans list
Provided Content

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

Summerlin has entered its 35th year of development as one of the nation’s most successful and ...
Summerlin marks 35 years of development with major milestones
Provided Content

Now, entering its 35th year, the Summerlin master-planned community is continuing its remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s most successful master plans that continues to grow and evolve with nearly 4,000 acres left to develop.

The home at 23 Quiet Moon in The Ridges in Summerlin has listed for $5,895,000 through Julian C ...
Opulence, beauty at Rimrock at The Ridges
Provided Content

The home at 23 Quiet Moon is a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bath ranch estate nestled in Rimrock at The Ridges, a prestigious double guard-gated community in Summerlin.

2024 was another successful year of milestone development for Summerlin, including the opening ...
Summerlin 2024 year in review
Provided Content

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin continued its decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

MORE STORIES