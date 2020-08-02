Lake Las Vegas student golfers sweep state competition

High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI) students conducted a clean sweep earlier this month at the men’s and women’s Nevada State Amateur Golf Championships. Las Vegas natives Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both students of former PGA Tour professional Craig Barlow and director of instruction at HPGI and Reflection Bay Golf Club, both claimed top spots in their respective tournaments at Lake Las Vegas.

Students of High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club claimed top spots in Nevada State Amateur Golf Championships. (Lake Las Vegas)

Reflection Bay Golf Club is at Lake Las Vegas. The course is home to several tournaments year-round.(Lake Las Vegas)

The men’s tournament was held July 10-12 and the women’s tournament was July 18-19.

Sarro, a Coronado High School graduate, birdied 3 of his first 4 holes, finishing 12-under 204. Faith Lutheran alum Goldstein followed up the next weekend with 13 birdies, finishing 11-under 113 at the women’s tournament.

“Proud is an understatement,” said Barlow, who is in his second year of coaching HPGI students at Reflection Bay and coaches alongside PGA Tour professional Jeff Gallagher. “Goldstein and Sarro are both dedicated and hard-working golfers and it was great to have them back in town and see their practice and dedication paying off on the course.”

“Both of the winners are great representations of the kind of talent coming out of HPGI right now,” said Jon Openshaw, general manager at Reflection Bay. ‘Their wins showcase what can be accomplished with dedication and hard work under the watchful eye of our instructors who make sure that all facets of the game are covered as part of our instruction programs.”

HPGI is a standout golf instruction/learning program that offers young golfers state-of-the-art indoor instruction technology and a premier golf training area at The Falls Practice Facility at Lake Las Vegas. Young golfers have access to a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course at Reflection Bay, as well as some of the best training opportunities, including the Trackman 4 Golf Radar System and performance enhancing software that can analyze a golfer’s swing and offer a frame-by-frame breakdown of a player’s game through a variety of data, video and overlaying graphics.

“The Trackman is a great tool as part of our sessions. It provides instant scientific feedback on various swing data and helps us create a more consistent swing that will stand up under pressure. We also use it as part of our equipment analysis to make sure our students are playing with the right equipment based on their game” Barlow said.

For more information about HPGI at Reflection Bay, visit www.highperformancegolf.com. Reflection Bay Golf Club is in Henderson's Lake Las Vegas resort community.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Taylor Morrison, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.