Lake Las Vegas to hold Fall Festival

The final touches are being added to the hay bale maze, pumpkin patch at the Fall Festival to be held at Lake Las Vegas through Nov. 27. (Courtesy/Josh Metz)

Lake Las Vegas is celebrating the season with free activities and special events during the inaugural Fall Festival at MonteLago Village, through Nov. 27.

“We are excited to invite the community to join us for our many fall-themed activities and experience all that Lake Las Vegas offers,” said Cody Winterton, of Lake Las Vegas. “We have a variety of things to do, and we plan to make the Fall Festival an annual event.”

From 10 a.m. until sundown, the free daily activities include a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, trick-or-trike tricycle course and corn pile, where kids of all ages can play in a giant pile of real corn kernels.

The Fall Festival is featuring extra-special events on Fridays and Saturdays including today’s MonteLago Village BeerFest and Rib Smokin’ at Seasons Market. Upcoming events will be Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s “Scary Symphony,” Shakespeare in the Park performances, Haunted Pirates Cruises for children, pumpkin-decorating contests and Halloween costume contest for dogs.

The community’s new Seasons Market is hosting multiple foodie events focused on cheese, wine, smoked meat and seafood, and “Wine by the Water,” a sprawling wine tasting event Oct. 22, features more than 30 varietals and food pairing from Lake Las Vegas chefs.

For Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at the MonteLago Village on Oct. 30, and a haunted cruise for adults will set sail Oct. 31.

Attendees are invited to visit the six new communities in Lake Las Vegas featuring homes from CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Toll Brothers and William Lyon Homes.

The Fall Festival is presented by Lake Las Vegas, a luxury master-planned community surrounding a 320-acre private lake in Henderson near Galleria Parkway and Interstate 515/U.S. Highway 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway.

Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

The Fall Festival special event schedule is listed below. All events are free unless otherwise noted. More information, the entire schedule and tickets are available at www.lakelasvegas.com.