Lake Las Vegas to hold Fourth of July fireworks display

On July 4 at 9 p.m., Lake Las Vegas will light up the desert sky with its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The show will once again take place over the water at Lake Las Vegas, with ample viewing spots throughout the community. The show is open to residents and guests, with both encouraged to view the show from a safe distance while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“Our summer fireworks series is something fans of Lake Las Vegas look forward to every year,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “There is no better way to watch fireworks in Southern Nevada than seeing them reflect on the water as they light up the sky.”

Guests to Lake Las Vegas’ fireworks show are invited to view it from a safe distance, including their homes and vehicles. Patriotic music will play on four iHeartRadio stations starting at 9 p.m., as part of the city of Henderson’s coordinated display at Lake Las Vegas, the M Resort &Spa and GVR Resort &Spa. Tune into FM radio stations 93.1, 95.5, 103.9 and 106.5 to hear the musical accompaniment.

“This is a perfect opportunity to enjoy your Fourth of July traditions while maintaining a safe distance from others,” Parker said. “Whether your watch from the comfort of your own home, or enjoy the show listening to the music in your cars, we want you to have fun and stay safe.”

Lake Las Vegas’ annual Summer of Fireworks series, which traditionally starts Memorial Day weekend, will end with a Labor Day weekend fireworks display on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master plan, offers a variety of new home options with neighborhoods from trusted builders including Blue Heron, Pulte, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Del Webb and Taylor Morrison Homes.

Among the new home neighborhoods at Lake Las Vegas is the newly opened Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, with nine floor plans with up to four bedrooms, up to 3½ baths and two or three-car garages. The 55-plus, age-qualified community is the first Del Webb development in Southern Nevada in the past 10 years. For more information on all new-home neighborhoods at Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

All Lake Las Vegas new-home neighborhoods are near the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, which has two PGA Tour Pros on staff and recently opened the High Performance Golf Institute, which is training some of the country’s top youth golfers.

Residents of Lake Las Vegas have ample fitness opportunities, with access to miles of walking and hiking trails and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, which hosts fitness classes and popular pickleball and tennis clubs. The Lake Las Vegas Marina is home to numerous water activities during the summer months.

Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com.