Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE weekend Sept 21-23

Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year. From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments, a classic English high tea and the INSPIRE Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation.

“This event has quickly become a favorite in our organization and community,” said Ryan Wolfington, founder and board president of the Inspiring Children Foundation. “We’re thrilled to bring it back with even more activities and opportunities for everyone to get involved. It’s all about coming together to have a fun and inspirational weekend while supporting a great cause.”

The festivities kick off Sept. 21, with a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m., with tickets priced at $25 per person. Later that day, pickleball enthusiasts can join a fun and fast-paced pro-am at 9:30 a.m., followed by the intermediate and advanced tournament draws at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the pickleball events are $50 per participant.

On Sept. 22, the community is invited to a classic English high tea experience at 2 p.m. The event will feature an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, teas and entertainment, with tickets available for $100 per person.

The highlight of the weekend, the INSPIRE Golf Tournament, will take place Sept. 23. Golf enthusiasts can join us for a day on the greens with a check-in at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The tournament will be followed by an auction and awards ceremony. Tickets for the tournament are available for $250 per person or $1,000 for a four-person team.

All proceeds from the weekend will support the Inspiring Children Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that supports underserved youth going from survive to thrive through their whole human approach to physical, social, emotional and mental health programs.

“Our foundation’s mission is to transform the lives of at-risk youth through a holistic approach to health and development,” Wolfington said.“The fact that 80 percent of our operations, including this weekend’s festivities, are run by the youth themselves highlights the importance of empowering them to take charge of their futures and discover their passions through our revolutionary project-driven learning program.”

For registration, pricing, and ticket information, visit inspiringchildren.org/inspire. Sponsorship opportunities are available at inspiringchildren.org/inspire-sponsorships.

For 22 years the Inspiring Children Foundation has been transforming the lives of at-risk youth in Las Vegas through a whole human approach to physical, social, emotional and mental health. ICF serves thousands in-person and millions online. In fact, 95 percent of students in the Leadership Program have earned college scholarships for academics and athletics (tennis) to some of the best colleges in the U.S. And 98 percent of its previous graduating class self reported a full remission in their depression and suicidal ideation symptoms.

Parts of the program are being duplicated in 22 cities by other nonprofits. For more information, please visit inspiringchildren.org.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.