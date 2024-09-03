82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE weekend Sept 21-23

From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake La ...
From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation. (Lake Las Vegas)
Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its ...
Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year. (Lake Las Vegas)
More Stories
Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), becomi ...
Summerlin earns USGBC’s LEED precertification
Henderson master-planned community Cadence was ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community i ...
Cadence ranks in Top 5 nationwide
Five neighborhoods in Summerlin have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neigh ...
Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Ass ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content
September 3, 2024 - 7:44 am
 

Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year.

From Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments, a classic English high tea and the INSPIRE Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation.

“This event has quickly become a favorite in our organization and community,” said Ryan Wolfington, founder and board president of the Inspiring Children Foundation. “We’re thrilled to bring it back with even more activities and opportunities for everyone to get involved. It’s all about coming together to have a fun and inspirational weekend while supporting a great cause.”

The festivities kick off Sept. 21, with a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m., with tickets priced at $25 per person. Later that day, pickleball enthusiasts can join a fun and fast-paced pro-am at 9:30 a.m., followed by the intermediate and advanced tournament draws at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the pickleball events are $50 per participant.

On Sept. 22, the community is invited to a classic English high tea experience at 2 p.m. The event will feature an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, teas and entertainment, with tickets available for $100 per person.

The highlight of the weekend, the INSPIRE Golf Tournament, will take place Sept. 23. Golf enthusiasts can join us for a day on the greens with a check-in at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The tournament will be followed by an auction and awards ceremony. Tickets for the tournament are available for $250 per person or $1,000 for a four-person team.

All proceeds from the weekend will support the Inspiring Children Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that supports underserved youth going from survive to thrive through their whole human approach to physical, social, emotional and mental health programs.

“Our foundation’s mission is to transform the lives of at-risk youth through a holistic approach to health and development,” Wolfington said.“The fact that 80 percent of our operations, including this weekend’s festivities, are run by the youth themselves highlights the importance of empowering them to take charge of their futures and discover their passions through our revolutionary project-driven learning program.”

For registration, pricing, and ticket information, visit inspiringchildren.org/inspire. Sponsorship opportunities are available at inspiringchildren.org/inspire-sponsorships.

For 22 years the Inspiring Children Foundation has been transforming the lives of at-risk youth in Las Vegas through a whole human approach to physical, social, emotional and mental health. ICF serves thousands in-person and millions online. In fact, 95 percent of students in the Leadership Program have earned college scholarships for academics and athletics (tennis) to some of the best colleges in the U.S. And 98 percent of its previous graduating class self reported a full remission in their depression and suicidal ideation symptoms.

Parts of the program are being duplicated in 22 cities by other nonprofits. For more information, please visit inspiringchildren.org.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), becomi ...
Summerlin earns USGBC’s LEED precertification
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming Nevada’s first master-planned community to achieve this distinction.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence was ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community i ...
Cadence ranks in Top 5 nationwide
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, is ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community in the nation by RCLCO.

Five neighborhoods in Summerlin have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neigh ...
Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Ass ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, Howard Hughes, recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Tri Pointe Homes’ kitchen design in the new Citrine neighborhood sold the home to Courtney an ...
Couple chooses Tri Pointe’s Citrine neighborhood
Provided Content

For Courtney and Luis Solis, who recently moved into their second Las Vegas Tri Pointe Home, it was unrivaled customer service that influenced them to only consider homes built by Tri Pointe.

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes features five unique two-story floor plans from approxi ...
Richmond American offers Osprey Ridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Osprey Ridge in the district of Kestrel, the popular and growing area of the community located west of the 215 Beltway.

Expected to draw a field of 132 of the world’s top golf professionals, the The FedEx Cup PGA ...
Shriners Children’s Open returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

For the 31st consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the FedEx Cup PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin, Oct. 9-15.

Quality of life created by on-site amenities is an important feature of Summerlin neighborhoods ...
Summerlin features age-qualified communities
Provided Content

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, Summerlin offers two actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Two additional actively selling neighborhoods offer all single-story floor plans, including Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes and The Arches by Lennar, while many other neighborhoods feature single-story elevation options.

Nevada HAND has opened Rome Pines Senior Apartments at 325 E. Rome Blvd. in North Las Vegas. (N ...
Rome Pines Senior Apartments opens in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Rome Pines Senior Apartments is a brand-new apartment complex that provides 220 units of affordable housing for low-income seniors. The community includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with a range of monthly rental rates determined by the affordable housing income and rent guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.