Lake Las Vegas to host Memorial Day weekend celebration

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer in Southern Nevada, and Lake Las Vegas is making the most of it. The award-winning Henderson community is proud to announce its inaugural Lake Las Vegas Days, presented by Henderson Hyundai.

Lake Las Vegas in Henderson will host Memorial Day weekend activities. (Lake Las Vegas)

Sunday night, Lake Las Vegas will host its official Lake Las Vegas Days birthday celebration. (Lake Las Vegas)

The golf course is a central element in Lake Las Vegas, a Henderson master-planned community. (Lake Las Vegas)

Water sports is a big part of Lake Las Vegas' Memorial Day weekend celebrations. (Lake Las Vegas)

“Lake Las Vegas Days will be the perfect start to summer for both residents and soon-to-be residents of our beautiful community,” said Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investment Corp., Lake Las Vegas’ manager. “It’s a great chance to experience Lake Las Vegas and all it has to offer.”

The festivities begin Friday with Star Wars on the Water, an all-ages movie event where viewers can experience an outdoor screening while floating in the lake.

Lake Las Vegas Days will pick up steam on Saturday with the Pulte Pet Parade and Viva La Paw Pet Fair. Local pet owners are invited to take part in this inaugural event, in which furry friends and their human companions will strut their stuff around the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

The event will feature a dog demonstration by Bear and his partner, officer Sean Malia, the top dog team of the Las Vegas Metro Trials, as well as a fly ball showcase from Vegas Velocity Fly Ball and a full pet vendor fair. The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 and the Henderson Community Foundation.

Sunday night, Lake Las Vegas will host its official Lake Las Vegas Days birthday celebration. This event commemorates the community’s birthday with a wine and food festival, highlighting more than 100 wines from restaurants within the Village at Lake Las Vegas. The celebration will include live entertainment from Strung Out Sessions and Frankie Moreno, a full fireworks show over the water, and the memorable cutting of Lake Las Vegas’ official birthday cake, designed by local favorite Freed’s Bakery. Proceeds from the birthday celebration will benefit local nonprofits, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Ogden Family Foundation.

“It’s been an incredible journey developing Lake Las Vegas into one of Southern Nevada’s premier communities,” Winterton said. “We invite home shoppers to stop by one of our nine neighborhoods to find out how easy and affordable it can be to live here.”

Information on all Lake Las Vegas Days events, including prices for ticketed events, is available online at ilovelakelasvegas.com/lake-las-vegas-days/. Guests can be treated to a Pancake Breakfast with “Hell’s Kitchen” winner and celebrity chef Scott Commings, the Henderson Hospital Tennis and Pickle Ball Pro-Am, an outdoor art exhibit at The Village at Lake Las Vegas and the first-ever Wheels by the Water at The Village car show. The community will host afternoon barbecues and nightly music on Lake Las Vegas’ floating stage.

Information on Lake Las Vegas’ new-home developments is available online at lakelasvegas.com or at the community’s new Sports Club near its main entrance on Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Home shoppers are invited to check out dozens of floor plans from top builders, including CalAtlantic Home, Century Communities, Edward Homes, Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes, William Lyon Homes and William Lyon Signature Home.

Prices start in the mid $300,000s, making homeownership at Lake Las Vegas affordable to home shoppers of all budgets.

“Whether your tastes range from the more traditional or modern, there are options to make our incredible lifestyle — from hiking, biking and water sports to world-class restaurants, spas and resorts — available to anyone who wants to call this community home,” Winterton said.

Nestled in the heart of the Southern Nevada desert, the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. To visit Lake Las Vegas Days or the community’s new home developments, take the I-215 Beltway east and continue east on Lake Mead Parkway. Follow Lake Mead Parkway past Boulder Highway and turn left onto Lake Las Vegas Parkway.