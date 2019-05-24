Lake Las Vegas to host Memorial Day weekend events

Celebrity chef Scott Commings will kick off the morning with his famous pancake breakfast, sponsored by Lennar. Lennar is building Regatta Heights, Regatta Pointe and The Outlook at Lake Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Lake Las Vegas will hold the Pulte Pet Parade and a pet fair, both benefiting the Henderson and Las Vegas K9 departments. (Lake Las Vegas)

The Lake Las Vegas Summer Fireworks Series kicks off Sunday at 9 p.m. (Lake Las Vegas)

This weekend, Lake Las Vegas wraps up its monthlong birthday event series, Lake Las Vegas Days, with celebrations throughout the community. All events are free and open to the public.

Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., the community will host its second annual Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Celebration. Celebrity chef Scott Commings will kick off the morning with his famous pancake breakfast, sponsored by Lennar. Lennar is building Regatta Heights, Regatta Pointe and The Outlook at Lake Las Vegas.

Breakfast will be followed by the Pulte Pet Parade and a pet fair, both benefiting the Henderson and Las Vegas K9 departments. Pulte is building Varenna at Lake Las Vegas, an all-single story collection of homes that opened for sales early this year.

Guests also are invited to check out the Peaks Pickleball Pro AM and Blue Heron Golf Academy Pro Day, both being held on-site. The Edward Homes summer kick-off pool party and Woodside Homes BBQ and Beats start at noon and are also open to the public.

On Sunday, Seasons Grocery &Deli at Lake Las Vegas will host a Red, White &Blue BBQ all day, followed by live music with Bonafide Reggae starting at 7 p.m. and the Summer Fireworks Series kick-off at 9 p.m.

“Lake Las Vegas Days is our way of saying thank you to our residents and visitors that support the community,” said Andy Gil, marketing and events director for Lake Las Vegas. “We are capping it off this weekend with our builder partners and encourage you to stop by and enjoy the fun.”

Lake Las Vegas has 10 communities with new homes available for sale. “Whether you are looking for a town home or single-story residence, all the way up to semi-custom or custom home, Lake Las Vegas has a perfect option for lakeside living,” Gil said. “Varenna by Pulte and Alta Fiore by Woodside Homes are our newest communities to open with single-story and two-story options available, respectively.”

Home shoppers can check out all of Lake Las Vegas’ new neighborhoods this weekend. Among the popular collections are Regatta Heights and Regatta Pointe by Lennar, both selling their final homes.

“We have just a handful available, and are offering $8,000 in closing costs when you use our preferred lender,” said Laura Wagoner, sales counselor at Regatta Heights. Prices at both communities range from the low $400,000s to the low $500,000s.

Alta Fiore has homesites available with lot premiums reduced up to 50 percent, and option incentives ranging from $7,500 to $15,000.

“Stop by Lake Las Vegas this weekend to find the perfect new home for you in the only lakeside community in Henderson,” Gil said. “You’ll find new friends and tons of options for entertainment and dining, fitness and fun.”

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com.