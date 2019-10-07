Lake Las Vegas to host October events

Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced a list of events throughout October in support of “Pinktober” and the Susan G. Komen Nevada foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports those affected by breast cancer.

Seasons Grocery at Lake Las Vegas Resort is celebrating “Pinktober” all monthlong with opportunities to support the Susan G. Koman Foundation. (Seasons Grocery)

Lake Las Vegas Resort’s signature “Halloweek” will include a monthlong pet costume contest, carnival in The Village and pirate ship haunted experience aboard the La Contessa yacht. (Lake Las Vegas)

All month, Seasons Grocery and Reflection Bay Golf Club will be participating in a round-up program in which customers can choose to round up to the nearest dollar and donate their change to Susan G. Komen Nevada. And Seasons Grocery will showcase a unique pink pumpkin patch for photo opportunities.

Later in the month, supporters are invited to show off their dance moves at a Lake Las Vegas Sports Club’s Dance to be Fit fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The dance-off will take place on an outdoor grassy area. The event will feature licensed Zumba instructors, refreshments and local vendors with a raffle and pink costume contest.

“This is a public event, so all are welcome,” said Jackie Arcana, director of fitness and wellness at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. “We really hope that this event will help raise awareness and show support, all while having fun and getting fit.”

With its monthlong pink festivities, the award-winning Henderson community is getting spooky for the holiday with “Halloweek” activities, including The Village’s annual trick-or-treating event, Halloween carnival days and shipwrecked cruises.

Lake Las Vegas Resort is getting in the spirit of Halloween with a pet costume contest. Pet owners can submit photos of their fur babies wearing their cutest Halloween costumes through Oct. 18.

Community members can vote for their favorite pet starting Oct. 21. The winner will be chosen on Oct. 31 and will take home a Lake Las Vegas Resort doggy prize pack. The competition is free and open to the public. To submit photos or for more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/boo/.

Community members can eat, drink and be scary at Halloween festivities this month, including a Halloweek Carnival at The Village from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 24-27; a pirate ship haunted experience open to all ages on the La Contessa yacht, from Oct. 25-26 at 7 p.m.; and a shipwrecked haunted costume party cruise on the La Contessa yacht for those at least 21 years of age.

Partygoers can enjoy pirate-themed drink specials, appetizers, dancing and a chance to win Lake Las Vegas lifestyle prizes in a costume contest.

For more information about Pinktober and Halloweek events, or two learn more about Lake Las Vegas Resort, visit lakelasvegas.com.