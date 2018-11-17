Lake Las Vegas to host tree lighting Nov. 17

To usher in the holiday season, Lake Las Vegas will host its 15th annual Christmas Tree lighting and first Santa Red Hat Run on Nov. 17 at the Village at Lake Las Vegas. The lighting of the community’s 36-foot tree will take place at 6 p.m. in the Village on the lawn. Participants are invited to donate new and gently used adult-sized sweaters for the Lake Las Vegas Live Dasco Sweater Drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Sweaters are being collected at all Lake Las Vegas amenities through Jan. 1. This weekend’s events are open to residents and the public.

“We are excited to invite residents and guests to kick off the holiday season at Lake Las Vegas,” said Andy Gil, director of media for Lake Las Vegas. “This a fantastic opportunity get into the holiday spirit with your family and friends, and explore what Lake Las Vegas has to offer.”

• Santa Red Hat Run — 2 p.m. registration; 3 p.m. run/walk begins at Season’s Grocery and Deli, 20 Costa di Lago, unit 120, Henderson. To register for the Santa Red Hat Run, visit lakelasvegas.com.

• Tree Lighting — 6 p.m. The Village at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada di Villaggio, Henderson. The tree lighting will take place on the lawn and will feature a performance by Annie Meadows. Meadows is a contemporary Christian singer/songwriter and a fan favorite at Lake Las Vegas. Meadows has performed alongside a number of popular musical acts and flows between contemporary and traditional styles of music with an added touch of Celtic sound.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. To visit Lake Las Vegas or the community’s new home developments, take I-215 the Beltway east, and continue east on Lake Mead Parkway. Follow Lake Mead Parkway past Boulder Highway and turn left onto Lake Las Vegas Parkway.