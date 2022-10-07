89°F
Lake Las Vegas welcomes fall with Halloween events

October 6, 2022 - 5:23 pm
 
Lake Las Vegas The annual Hometown Halloween Carnival and Pumpkin Patch at Lake Las Vegas is slated for Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a live concert from 7 to 10 p.m.
Lake Las Vegas The Hometown Halloween Carnival and Pumpkin Patch will feature fall favorites, including carnival games, holiday treats and an array of pumpkins for picking.
Lake Las Vegas Lake Las Vegas hosts events year-round for its residents and visitors. The Henderson 3,600-acre resort community is surrounded by its own 320-acre lake.

The Halloween spirit is making its way into the hollows of Lake Las Vegas with a full day of fall festivities. The lakeside community will host its annual Hometown Halloween Carnival and Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a live concert from 7 to 10 p.m.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year. Our annual hometown holiday event series is an opportunity for families and friends to come together and experience a Lake Las Vegas tradition,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “We look forward to celebrating and getting into the holiday spirit with our neighbors and guests each year.”

The Hometown Halloween Carnival and Pumpkin Patch will spook up The Village, treating residents and guests to fall favorites including carnival games, holiday treats and an array of pumpkins for picking. Located at 20 Costa Di Lago in The Village at Lake Las Vegas, the carnival and pumpkin patch will lead into a three-hour musical performance by The Kendra Daniels Band.

All events are open to the public and Halloween costumes are encouraged. The carnival, pumpkin patch and concert welcomes families and guests of all ages and reservations are not required.

The events are free to attend, with carnival games available for purchase throughout the Pumpkin Patch to help raise funds for local charities.

For more information about the Hometown Halloween Carnival, visit lakelasvegas.com/hometownholidays.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

