105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison

Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the La ...
Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple. (Taylor Morrison)
Taylor Morrison's Verona has model homes in its new Lake Las Vegas neighborhood that are open f ...
Taylor Morrison's Verona has model homes in its new Lake Las Vegas neighborhood that are open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson. (Taylor Morrison)
Home prices in Taylor Morrison's Verona Lake Las Vegas neighborhood start in the upper $470,000 ...
Home prices in Taylor Morrison's Verona Lake Las Vegas neighborhood start in the upper $470,000s. (Taylor Morrison)
More Stories
Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, providing flexi ...
Summerlin provides flexible home designs
Contour Homes has debuted Tridenta, a new 5,340-square-foot luxury residence at 8721 Robinson R ...
Contour homes unveils custom home Tridenta at Canyon Gate Country Club
Grand Park village in Summerlin is home to five new neighborhoods offering 34 unique floor plan ...
Summerlin’s Grand Park full of new home options
Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes by Toll Brothers, has opened in Summerlin’s ...
Toll Brothers opens Raven Crest in Summerlin
Provided Content
August 1, 2025 - 2:47 pm
 

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand its new home offerings with the debut of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a new home neighborhood featuring two-story homes designed for modern living.

Three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple, are open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson.

“With its thoughtful home designs and proximity to everything Lake Las Vegas has to offer, Verona is a natural fit for our growing community,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “From the trails and golf courses to the year-round community activities, homeowners enjoy a lifestyle that’s active, connected and distinctly Lake Las Vegas.”

Verona offers flexible floor plans with options including first-floor primary suites, multigenerational layouts and spacious lofts. Buyers can personalize their homes with features such as dual-primary configurations, game rooms and flex spaces. Prices start in the upper $470,000s.

Among the popular plans at Verona is the Laurel, offering 2,241 square feet of comfortable living space with three to five bedrooms, two full and one-half baths and a two-car garage. The open kitchen flows into a bright, airy great room, perfect for everyday living or casual get-togethers. A flexible bonus room can easily become a cozy home office, game room or guest space.

The largest home in the collection is the Sequoia, with 2,723 square feet and plenty of room to unwind. This spacious design features four to six bedrooms, two full and one-half baths, a private study and a large loft, ideal for movie nights, entertaining or relaxing. An optional sixth bedroom adds flexibility for growing families or visitors.

All residences in Verona feature premium designer finishes, including granite kitchen countertops, 42-inch upper cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances and energy-efficient upgrades such as dual-pane windows, LED lighting, a tankless water heater and a 14-SEER HVAC system.

Taylor Morrison’s LiveSmart package is included, offering smart-home features such as a video doorbell, smart thermostat and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Additional highlights across all floor plans include 9-foot ceilings, 8-foot entry doors, walk-in closets and modern bath finishes.

Model homes at Verona are open for tours Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Located within the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas master plan, Verona residents enjoy a resort-inspired lifestyle centered around a private 320-acre lake. Amenities include water sports, miles of scenic trails, golf courses, lakeside restaurants, exclusive social clubs and year-round community events.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit taylormorrison.com/nv/las-vegas/henderson.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, providing flexi ...
Summerlin provides flexible home designs
Provided Content

Lofts, bonus rooms and flex spaces are highly desirable features in a new home, giving homeowners flexibility to designate spaces for work, exercise and extra bedrooms. In the Summerlin master-planned community, where there are more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 actively selling neighborhoods, optional spaces are abundant throughout many new homes.

Grand Park village in Summerlin is home to five new neighborhoods offering 34 unique floor plan ...
Summerlin’s Grand Park full of new home options
Provided Content

Summerlin is well-known for its more than 300 parks ranging from small pocket parks in nearly every neighborhood to expansive community and village parks that offer sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds.

Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes by Toll Brothers, has opened in Summerlin’s ...
Toll Brothers opens Raven Crest in Summerlin
Provided Content

Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village. Three new model homes are now open for tours at 11545 Hillrise Ave.

(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing
PROVIDED CONTENT

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

(Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada)
Local Rebuilding Together unveils veteran housing
Provided Content

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

With more than 100 actively selling floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and m ...
Summerlin has it all: hiking, golf, dining, spa, parks, baseball
Provided Content

Looking for a fun day exploring all that the Summerlin master-planned community offers? Whether you’re looking for a new home, or just seeking a day of fun, delicious eats, design inspiration, hiking, views, golf, spa and pro baseball, here’s the perfect itinerary. Check it out!

For those looking for a home that is ready for quick or immediate occupancy, Summerlin offers d ...
Summerlin offers homes for immediate or quick move-in
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Cadence also boasts numerous city of Henderson parks including the newest 7-acre Blooming Cactu ...
Cadence is a lifestyle destination in Henderson
Provided Content

In a city that never slows down, Cadence offers space to breathe, connect and grow within its thoughtfully designed master-planned community in the heart of Henderson.

Exclusively represented by huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency and developed by Stonehaven ...
Sandringham Manor to open in northwest valley
Provided Content

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

MORE STORIES