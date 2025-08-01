Lake Las Vegas welcomes Verona by Taylor Morrison

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand its new home offerings with the debut of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a new home neighborhood featuring two-story homes designed for modern living. Three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple, are now open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson.

Taylor Morrison's Verona has model homes in its new Lake Las Vegas neighborhood that are open for tours at 111 Via Magrini in Henderson. (Taylor Morrison)

Verona by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas showcases three fully furnished model homes, the Laurel, Magnolia and Maple. (Taylor Morrison)

“With its thoughtful home designs and proximity to everything Lake Las Vegas has to offer, Verona is a natural fit for our growing community,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “From the trails and golf courses to the year-round community activities, homeowners enjoy a lifestyle that’s active, connected and distinctly Lake Las Vegas.”

Verona offers flexible floor plans with options including first-floor primary suites, multigenerational layouts and spacious lofts. Buyers can personalize their homes with features such as dual-primary configurations, game rooms and flex spaces. Prices start in the upper $470,000s.

Among the popular plans at Verona is the Laurel, offering 2,241 square feet of comfortable living space with three to five bedrooms, two full and one-half baths and a two-car garage. The open kitchen flows into a bright, airy great room, perfect for everyday living or casual get-togethers. A flexible bonus room can easily become a cozy home office, game room or guest space.

The largest home in the collection is the Sequoia, with 2,723 square feet and plenty of room to unwind. This spacious design features four to six bedrooms, two full and one-half baths, a private study and a large loft, ideal for movie nights, entertaining or relaxing. An optional sixth bedroom adds flexibility for growing families or visitors.

All residences in Verona feature premium designer finishes, including granite kitchen countertops, 42-inch upper cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances and energy-efficient upgrades such as dual-pane windows, LED lighting, a tankless water heater and a 14-SEER HVAC system.

Taylor Morrison’s LiveSmart package is included, offering smart-home features such as a video doorbell, smart thermostat and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Additional highlights across all floor plans include 9-foot ceilings, 8-foot entry doors, walk-in closets and modern bath finishes.

Model homes at Verona are open for tours Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Located within the 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas master plan, Verona residents enjoy a resort-inspired lifestyle centered around a private 320-acre lake. Amenities include water sports, miles of scenic trails, golf courses, lakeside restaurants, exclusive social clubs and year-round community events.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit taylormorrison.com/nv/las-vegas/henderson.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.