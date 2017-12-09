Lake Tahoe lists for $29.5M

The West Shore of Lake Tahoe is home to some of the most coveted properties in the Sierra, with hidden enclaves of storybook homes nestled right on the lakefront. One of these estates recently went on the market for $29.5 million.

The Carousel Estate, an embodiment of old Tahoe luxury, is in the quiet and ultra-private Sunnyside Lane. Although the property includes 14 bedrooms and 11 ½ baths, it offers an elegant lodge atmosphere. Its unique design is created with three separate living areas connected by breezeways.

This extremely desirable and ultra-private property offers 3½ acres of level land and approximately 200 feet of Tahoe lake frontage.

The large stone patio with fireplace and dining area, as well as the expansive lawn that reaches to the water’s edge, create a setting for outdoor gatherings.

The marina-style, rock-cribbed pier can accommodate and protect a yacht of more than 50 feet, as well as additional boats and watercraft in the smaller slips and on the two buoys. The perfect property for any true boating enthusiast.

The home features stunning views, vaulted ceilings and whitewashed wood detailing for a light, airy, open feeling.

The main house offers eight bedrooms and 9½ baths. Its unique design with three separate living areas under one roof, connected by breezeways, provides plenty of room and privacy.

The detached three-bedroom, one-bath caretaker’s residence provides an additional three-bedroom, one-bath sleeping quarters above. Two, two-car garages are also on-site.

“It is a truly breathtaking property,” said Mark Moore of Oliver Luxury Real Estate, who is listing property. “It’s secluded yet centrally located and offers everything one would ever need to live the quintessential Tahoe lifestyle.”

For more information, go to sunnysidelakefront.com or call Mark Moore at 530-363-0090.

