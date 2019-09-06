103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards

Provided Content
September 6, 2019 - 4:33 pm
 

This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com, with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

This year’s selection of both Las Vegas Ballpark and the Aviators for major citations make history in the annual Ballpark Digest Awards: It’s the first time an organization has snared both awards in a single year.

On Aug. 3o, the awards were recognized during pre-game ceremonies at Las Vegas Ballpark when the Aviators took on the Tacoma Rainiers and celebrated during a postgame firework show.

“After years and years of work, the Las Vegas Aviators opened Las Vegas Ballpark to wide acclaim this season,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “We’re thrilled to recognize these major accomplishments in our year-end awards.”

The year-end Ballpark Digest awards annually honor the best of the baseball industry, covering MLB, MiLB, independent-baseball and summer-collegiate programs in a wide range of categories.

The Ballpark of the Year and Team of the Year announcements are the kickoff to awards season for Ballpark Digest, with announcements running through the fall and culminating in an awards reception at December’s Baseball Winter Meetings.

“The Las Vegas Aviators not only opened a new ballpark in 2019, but also overhauled their whole business, ranging from an off-season rebranding to a total revamp of the concessions and hospitality programs,” Reichard said. “Just opening a new ballpark at a high-quality level is a big accomplishment. What the Aviators did with their partners is basically start from scratch, ending up with a new facility that’s leading the minors in attendance.”

Both Las Vegas Ballpark and the Aviators are wholly owned by The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, which has become a popular sports destination thanks to Las Vegas Ballpark and neighboring City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Golden Knights.

The selection of Las Vegas Ballpark for Ballpark of the Year comes in a banner season for new and renovated pro baseball facilities.

“Fans were blessed by an abundance of riches this season,” Reichard said. “We saw great new ballparks open in Fayetteville and Amarillo, with the Milwaukee Brewers debuting a noteworthy renovation at American Family Fields of Phoenix. All four facilities advanced the art of ballpark design.”

Previous awardees for Ballpark of the Year include Atlanta’s SunTrust Park (2017); North Augusta’s SRP Park (2018), Minnesota’s Target Field (2010), Columbia’s Spirit Communications Park (2016), St. Paul’s CHS Field (2015), El Paso’s Southwest University Park (2014) and Arizona’s Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (2011).

This is not the first time Las Vegas Ballpark has been honored by Ballpark Digest: Earlier this season, Las Vegas Ballpark was the winner in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks fan vote for Triple-A facilities.

Over 85,000 fans voted in all five rounds of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote, with almost 600,000 fans voting in the overall competition.

Ballparkdigest.com is part of August Publications, a Middleton, Wisconsin-based publisher of websites and books. Other offerings from August Publications include Arena Digest, Soccer Stadium Digest, Football Stadium Digest, Spring Training Online and Yellowstone Insider.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Provided Content

Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Provided Content

Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
Provided Content

A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Neighborhoods in Henderson and Las Vegas will kick off the Toll Brothers National Sales Event o ...
Toll Brothers to hold national sales event
Provided Content

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Sept. 7. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Su ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opened a new retirement community in Henderson, offering indepe ...
Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson
Provided Content

Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

Residence No. 762 at Juhl is a one-bedroom, two-bath, luxury loft condominium that is listed at ...
Juhl showcases Residence No. 762
Provided Content

Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With limitless design flexibility you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.