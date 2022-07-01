Las Vegas Ballpark offers summer fun

A real-life field of dreams, M, home of the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, is a home run — not just for the Summerlin community but for the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers affordable tickets. (Summerlin)

Kids swim while watching a Las Vegas Aviators game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin is home of the city’s professional baseball team, Las Vegas Aviators, which is one of the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) leaders in game attendance. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin provides one of the city’s best professional sports values and opportunities to escape mid-day heat with evening games, affordable ticket prices and an impressive food and beverage offering at every price point. (Summerlin)

A real-life field of dreams, M, home of the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, is a home run — not just for the Summerlin community but for the entire Las Vegas Valley.

The city’s professional baseball team is one of the Minor League Baseball leaders in game attendance as the Las Vegas Ballpark provides one of the city’s best professional sports values and opportunities to escape midday heat with evening games, affordable ticket prices and an impressive food and beverage offering at every price point.

Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, says Las Vegas Ballpark tops the sales chart for concessions according to Professional Sports Catering (PSC/Levy), the nation’s leader in food and beverage operations for Minor League and Major League ballparks across the country.

“The numbers are proof positive of the popularity of Las Vegas Ballpark and Las Vegas Aviators,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin and valley residents flock to the stadium night after night, all summer long, to enjoy America’s favorite pastime in one of the country’s most beautiful and award-winning ballparks. It’s the perfect place to chill out and cool off while watching the action heat up on the field. For added fun, fireworks punctuate the post-game sky on select game nights, adding to the summertime fun.”

In its first season in 2019, the Las Vegas Ballpark was named Best New Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest, the industry bible for the business of baseball. It was also named Best New Ballpark by Baseballparks.com. During its second season in 2021, Las Vegas Ballpark was voted by fans as the MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballpark.

According to Peter Riley, senior vice president, secretary and general counsel for The Howard Hughes Corp., which oversees Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators, the corporation made significant investment in Las Vegas Ballpark in recognition of the fact that sports are the ultimate convener.

“Our goal was to ensure Las Vegas Ballpark was designed and built as a best-in-class venue to deliver unique, memorable and affordable experiences for fans.”

Fans enjoy dynamic content presented on a one-of-a-kind LED Daktronics video display that is the largest Daktronics has installed in the minor leagues and is top 25 in size for baseball across North America. In addition, they are kept cooler in Las Vegas Ballpark’s special 4Topps seats made of breathable mesh that allow for air circulation.

In keeping with the traditions of baseball, ticket prices are relatively low to ensure accessibility for families and abundant. Nearby parking continues to be free, making Las Vegas Ballpark one of only two professional sports venues valleywide to offer free parking. Ticket prices start at $13, making it a great value for families seeking a professional sports event at an affordable price.

Las Vegas Ballpark’s signature “food story” was specially curated by PSC/Levy and includes a robust selection of family-favorite concessions, from BBQ Mexicana, Walking Taco Stand and The Grill on 1st and 3rd to Flight Deck Burger, Chill Out, Frose and Aviator Ale.

“Las Vegas Ballpark is a cutting-edge Minor League stadium that offers a Major League experience,” said Don Logan, president and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Aviators. “From the cool and comfortable mesh seats to state-of-the-art technology integrated throughout, Las Vegas Ballpark is a spacious facility carefully positioned to offer views of the mountains to the west and the city to the east. Las Vegas Ballpark does not disappoint.”

Planned as a dynamic and walkable urban living environment, Downtown Summerlin is home to 125-plus retail brands offering fashion, dining and entertainment, luxury apartments and Class-A office space. That includes 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story office building that will open this fall and already boasts a strong leasing lineup, including Wynn Design &Development, Clark Hill International Law Firm and ER Injury Attorneys. The new office building is adjacent to the Ballpark, another great perk for office workers who want to catch a game after work or meet the family for “Flicks on the Field.”

Both Las Vegas Ballpark and the neighboring City National Arena, practice facility of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, offer Summerlin residents immediate access to professional sports opportunities, rounding out Downtown Summerlin’s growing list of robust amenities.

For the Las Vegas Aviator game schedule and tickets, visit thelvballpark.com.

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.