Las Vegas housing market heats up

People love Las Vegas. Always have, always will. Not only visitors, like the 42 million who traveled here from all over the world last year, but also the nearly 2 million residents who call Southern Nevada home. With all the development, job growth and exciting changes taking place, that number will just continue to rise.

Rick Piette, owner of Premier Mortgage Lending

People love Las Vegas. Always have, always will. Not only visitors, like the 42 million who traveled here from all over the world last year, but also the nearly 2 million residents who call Southern Nevada home. With all the development, job growth and exciting changes taking place, that number will just continue to rise.

Which means Las Vegas real estate is hot, and it’s only going to get hotter. For those who have been on the fence or thinking about buying a home, now is the time to find it — and, more importantly, to get the right mortgage at still historically low rates.

“Even if you aren’t a hockey fan, you can’t help but notice how the city has embraced the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Rick Piette, owner of Las Vegas-based Premier Mortgage Lending.

“For an NHL expansion team to bring so much excitement to town, one can only imagine how Las Vegas will react when the NFL Raiders hit the field. In fact, the real estate market has already begun to see an effect from it. Out-of-towners are buying homes here to attend games — and, after all, Las Vegas is a great place to visit anytime, so it’s a win-win for them. But my point is, the stadium isn’t even built yet, and homes are already being snapped up.

“We also had 6.6 million convention attendees in 2017, which means a lot of local jobs. Las Vegas was named the World’s Leading Meetings &Conference Destination for the fifth straight year, and the $2 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center certainly won’t hurt that status,” Piette continues. “One $4 billion Strip resort is already underway, and three other major properties are either in planning stages or already preparing for development.

When buyers begin their search for a home, Piette believes it actually makes more sense to start that search by finding a mortgage lender, rather than a Realtor. That may sound a bit backward to some, but there are actually a few good reasons why.

“First, it gives you time to shop around with at least two types of lenders. Between banks, mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers, always be sure to make one of your choices a mortgage broker,” Piette said.

“Ask both lenders for a loan estimate. Compare interest rates, compare fees, and you’ll have the information you need to make the best financial decision about your loan,” he added.

To learn more, visit PremierMortgageLending.com, or call 702-485-6600 to schedule an appointment. Clients can also apply online at PremierLoanAp.com.

Premier Mortgage Lending, NMLS No. 393282, is at 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 125 in Henderson. The full-service lender is a member of the Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City chambers of commerce, Better Business Bureau and Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, as well as an affiliate member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.