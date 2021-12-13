44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales

By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 13, 2021 - 8:34 am
 
Forrest L. Barbee
Forrest L. Barbee

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.

That is quite different from where we were in 2007 when there was a total of 879 closings for the entire month of December. Recessions and pandemics fail to impede the amazing growth in most sectors of the greater Las Vegas economy.

November set a record high median price of $420,000 for single-family residential closings; the high at the 2006 market peak was $314,950. In November 2018, 39 percent of the closed units were under $250,000, compared to 14 percent, today. Similarly, only 15 percent of November 2018 closings were above $400,000, while today, 47 percent of all closings are above $400,000. Home sales at prices below $250,000 are the hardest hit by scarce inventory, super strong demand and a willingness on the part of buyers to pay market and appraised values for these homes. In turn, cash and conventional financing accounted for 82 percent of the closings in this price point.

Just one year ago 28 percent of these closings were from Federal Housing Administration financing and only 28 percent were cash. This past month, only 12 percent of closings at these price points were due to FHA financing with 42 percent more attributable to cash transactions.

How can buyers best navigate these market conditions? First, be optimistic and ignore references to a sellers’ market. Every closing has a buyer and a seller, so it is more a matter of assessing the buyer’s negotiating leverage or advantage. This could change based on the specific community, local supply and demand and even the seller’s motivation. The absolute best thing a buyer can do is to work with their real estate professional and their lender to determine what is possible and viable financially.

Buyers can accomplish this by having their lender assist them in obtaining underwritten pre-approval before getting too far along in property viewings. Underwritten pre-approval entails the buyer providing all required documentation to the underwriter for evaluation. This would include documents such as W-2s, 1099s, tax returns and employment verifications. Once completed, the underwriter only needs a property address, appraisal and inspection to complete the loan. Buyers with underwritten pre-approval can submit stronger offers and potentially close sooner.

What about 2022? The Las Vegas market enjoys superior economic diversification thanks to sports and entertainment growth and acceptance by locals and fans. That, along with families migrating from outside Nevada have contributed to demand and the strong luxury market performance.

One would expect the luxury end of the market to grow while shrinkage at the lower price points continue. Resale closings will remain strong in 2022 despite a slight downturn in new listings. Prices should rise but around 6 percent rather than the 20 percent-plus pace. Interest rates could be the wild card should they rise much above 3.5 percent.

Las Vegas showcases its resilient, robust nature while consumer confidence abounds. Now, let us see if we break the real estate closings record!

Forrest L. Barbee is the corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Propertes.

MOST READ
1
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
3
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
Gene Simmons slashes asking price of Henderson mansion
4
CARTOON: The shots work
CARTOON: The shots work
5
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Los Angeles-based APRA Capital bought a 195-unit apartment complex for $41.1 million. Built in ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 11
Provided Content

The Institute of Real Estate Management Las Vegas chapter (IREM 99 Las Vegas) has announced its 2022 officers, board members and Industry Award partners.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of several floor plans in Summerlin that offer loft options. ...
Lofts add flexibility to Summerlin homes
Provided Content

While the traditional definition of a loft is a former industrial building turned modern apartment, today, lofts are incorporated into a variety of single-family home floor plans, including many in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

This week, Tri Pointe Homes concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 20 ...
Tri Pointe wraps up toy drive; delivers hundreds of bicycles, toys
Provided Content

This week, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, concluded its toy drive, making their final donation delivery of 200 new bicycles and more than 300 new toys to the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive with all proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada.

Trilogy Sunstone started releasing new homesites in the age-qualified community on Friday. The ...
Trilogy Sunstone to releases homesites
Provided Content

Homes at Trilogy Sunstone range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths and are priced from $372,990.

Trust deeds: the unsung hero of alternative real estate investments
Sponsored Content

Trust deed investing has been around for decades, offering private investors a myriad of opportunities to invest in real estate development and provides benefits such as diversification, capital preservation and historically high-yield returns.

Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin ...
Summerlin offers nearly a dozen move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy, nearly one dozen homes in a variety of styles and price points are available for quick or immediate move-in.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor ...
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events
Provided Content

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
Don’t be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide
Sponsored Content

Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
Provided Content

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.