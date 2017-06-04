Las Vegas Realtor Jack Woodcock earns NAR’s highest honor

Jack Woodcock has been a longtime Las Vegas Realtor. (GLVAR)

Longtime Las Vegas Realtor Jack Woodcock recently was named the 91st recipient of the prestigious National Association of Realtors Distinguished Service Award at the Realtors Legislative Meetings &Trade Expo in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Realtors established the Distinguished Service Award in 1979 to honor Realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and who serve as leaders in their local communities. The award is considered the highest honor an NAR member can receive. Recipients must be active at the local, state and national association levels.

That certainly describes Woodcock, said Greg Martin, 2017 president of the Nevada Association of Realtors, who was at the event May 20 when the honor was announced.

“From serving his country, to serving his state and his profession, service is probably the word that best describes Jack and why he’s so deserving of this award,” Martin said. “Since entering the profession in 1974, Jack has been the Realtor embodiment of honor, leadership, service and commitment. He has emerged as a proven leader in our industry.”

Martin added that Woodcock “has dedicated most of his adult life to his profession.”

Woodcock officially will be presented with the DSA during the NAR board of directors meeting Nov. 6 at the Realtors Conference &Expo in Chicago.

Throughout his career, Woodcock has been a strong supporter of NAR’s government affairs efforts and what he calls “the Realtor Party.” He has chaired the political action committees of the NVAR and the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors for eight years and held the position of Region XI Realtor Political Action Committee trustee from 2007 through 2012. He was inducted into the NAR RPAC Hall of Fame in 2003 and has been a Golden “R” investor in these political action committees since 2002.

Woodcock, who was president of GLVAR in 1985, has said that one of his greatest industry accomplishments is the key role he played in founding, funding and developing the Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies at UNLV in the 1980s. In 2011, the Lied Institute and UNLV honored Woodcock with its Lieder Award.

Woodcock is also a proud veteran who served for 11 years in the U.S. Air Force, and he received two Air Force commendation medals and a Bronze Star for meritorious combat service while serving two 18-month tours in Southeast Asia. He also served in Germany and Holland, as well as the Pentagon in the Command and Control Center for Air Force One.

