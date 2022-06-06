Las Vegas Trilogy communities to debut new homes

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with 315-plus days of sunshine a year, state and national parks and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Las Vegas is known for its seemingly endless list of things to do, world-class entertainment and dining, but it’s also a place with 315-plus days of sunshine a year, state and national parks and many outdoor activities — from canyons to lakes and beyond. Two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes in the Las Vegas area continue to inspire interest and excitement from homebuyers seeking a blend of outdoor living, adventure, wellness and happiness.

Trilogy in Summerlin

Nestled on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley is Trilogy in Summerlin, just 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas. This award-winning community is in the heart of the Summerlin master plan adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Floor plans — all condos — are priced from the low-$800,000s and range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to 3½ baths.

Trilogy in Summerlin is grand opening two new model homes — the Summit and Inspire. These homes are part of the Modern Collection, introducing stacked home styles that feature main-level living and open-concept interiors.

All homes offer gourmet kitchens, primary retreats and private elevators. Multislide glass walls make it easy to enjoy the Las Vegas weather. Choose from four attached floor plans, with options to live on the top-floor suite or the slightly more spacious lower level.

Trilogy

Located within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas is Trilogy Sunstone, which is near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. This community offers single-family and duplex homes priced from the high $400,000s. Homes range from 1,342 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two to three baths.

Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight model homes. Trilogy has sold out the first phase of homes and has just released the first homesites of phase two. The community’s Cabochon Resort Club is slated for completion in fall of 2022, which will house amenities like a restaurant, bar, coffeehouse, fitness center, culinary studio, event space and outdoor social spaces.

Private tours available

To schedule a private tour of either Las Vegas Trilogy community, homebuyers can call 877-221-3264 and join the interest list at Sheahomes.com/Nevada.

This will keep them up to date on future homesite releases, events and important information.

Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.