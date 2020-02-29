Leap into a year of no HOA fees at Cadence

It’s a new year, a new decade, and it’s a leap year. If you have been looking to buy a house, Feb. 29, or leap day, is shaping up to be among the most prime days at Cadence.

Cadence Homebuyers signing a contract on leap day get their homeowners association assessments paid for one year.

Henderson’s newest master-planned community is hosting a Leap Day Sales Event. Homebuyers signing a contract on leap day will pay no homeowners association assessments for one year, equating to a $480 value.

There are five homebuilders in Cadence: Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes and Richmond American Homes. Several home styles are available, including single-, two- and three-story homes. Homes range from 1,422 square feet to 3,800 square feet, and each builder offers several options, letting homebuyers personalize their home.

Cadence also includes many amenities throughout its vast, 2,200-acre confines. They include the 50-acre Central Park, a premier gathering place for residents, boasting an amphitheater, splash pads, resident-only pool, adventure playground, pickleball courts and free Wi-Fi.

Desert Pulse Park and the Dakota Dog Park are within Cadence as are hiking and biking trails that interconnect with Henderson’s trail system.

Cadence houses more than 2,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 homes. Cadence is ranked in the top 10 bestselling master-planned communities in the U.S. by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

For more information and details on the Leap Day Sales Event, visit cadencenv.com or call the Cadence Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366.

Homebuyers must sign a new home contract and make any builder-required deposit for a new home within Cadence on leap day, Feb. 29 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The buyer must close on the same home in accordance with such signed contract to benefit from the sales event.

HOA assessments are at a rate of $40 a month for a total of $480. The $480 will cover a 12-month period from the close of the home. The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence, will pay the cost of the assessments, in the amount of $480, directly to the Cadence Community Association.