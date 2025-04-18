Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin May 1

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of its fourth annual Lei Day parade, presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada, on May 1.

This lively, colorful and fun event, which celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, is free and open to the public.

The Lei Day parade takes place along Park Centre Drive with pre-parade festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. The parade, in partnership with BESTAgency, features local cultural organizations including Hot Lava Productions, Ka Pa Hula Ke Ola Nani, Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation, The Filipino Club and Te Nati Hula.

Parade watchers will experience performances such as the Ancient Hula Kahiko accompanied by a storytelling chanter, the free-flowing modern style of Hula Auana, the passion and pride of the Mãori Haka and the rapid hip-shaking movements of the Tahitian dances.

“Our Lei Day parade, celebrated on May 1, continues to grow in popularity every year at Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “We work closely with local cultural organizations to ensure inclusion and accurate representation of the lively music and dance that symbolizes the rich traditions of Southern Nevada’s Asian American and American Pacific Islander populations.”

According to Harczynski, Downtown Summerlin is known for its parades that mark the seasons and celebrate local culture, including the Lunar New Year Parade that pays homage to Asian cultures; Parade of Mischief in October that marks the Halloween season; and the Holiday Parade in November and December.

“Parades at Downtown Summerlin have become annual traditions for families throughout the valley, and our Lei Day parade is easily one of our most popular. The weather is always great, and the parade is a perfect way to start the month of May at Downtown Summerlin,” Harczynski said.

For additional information on the Lei Day Parade, visit Summerlin.com or call Downtown Summerlin concierge at 702-832-1055.

