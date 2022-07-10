Lender offers down payment assistance

105°F
July 10, 2022 - 9:46 am
 
Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program. Through the program, eligible low- to middle-income homebuyers in Nevada may qualify for matching grants of up to $22,000 in down payment assistance.

“As a participating financial institution, Greater Nevada Mortgage is thrilled to be part of the WISH program for the second year in a row,” said James Anderson, executive vice president of Greater Nevada Mortgage. “The housing market is tough right now, but there are assistance options available for working families and individuals to make the move from renting to owning a reality.”

Eligibility for the WISH program includes:

■ Successful completion of approved homebuyer counseling program.

■ Be a first-time homebuyer, as defined by the bank in its AHP Implementation Plan.

■ Meet income eligibility guidelines, as published by the bank at the time of enrollment in the WISH Program and is at or below 80 percent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development area median income.

■ Approval through income qualifiers.

■ Submittal of application for Nevada and/or California properties.

■ Greater Nevada Credit Union membership is required to receive the grant.

Interested borrowers can contact a Greater Nevada Mortgage consultant for more information and assistance by calling 702-680-6270, 800-526-6999 or visiting GreaterNevadaMortgage.com/WISH-Grants.

Founded in 2001, Greater Nevada Mortgage is a not-for-profit financial institution. Greater Nevada Mortgage provides mortgage lending products to meet the needs of a variety of borrowers throughout Nevada and California, from investors to first-time homebuyers, and also offers local underwriting and closing. GNM has been named a top mortgage lender in several of its service areas, a best place to work and the 2017 recipient of the International Service Excellence Award in the small business category by the Customer Service Institute of America. For more information about GNM, call 800-526-6999 or visit GreaterNevadaMortgage.com.

PROVIDED CONTENT

MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson.