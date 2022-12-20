47°F
Lennar offers solar-included luxury home in Summerlin West

Provided Content
December 19, 2022 - 5:19 pm
 
The Arches by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the district of Redpoint in Summerli ...
The Arches by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. The Arches is the first luxury home in Summerlin to offer a solar-included package. (Summerlin)

The Arches by Lennar is the newest neighborhood to open in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West, the rapidly growing and popular area of the Summerlin master-planned community. Among an intimate setting of 51 lots and featuring three expansive single-family homes, The Arches offers luxury living on a single floor embodied in a modern and contemporary architectural and design aesthetic. It is the first luxury home in Summerlin to offer a solar-included package.

All models at The Arches include a Next Gen suite, ideal for visiting friends, as well as multigenerational living that offers privacy and sanctuary for extended live-in family members. The Theodore floor plan, offering 3,775 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths, is priced from $1,355,990. The Alexander floor plan spans 3,892 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths, priced from $1,385,990. The Edward floor plan, spanning 3,976 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths, is priced from $1,435,990.

Lennar homes come with the builder’s Everything’s Included packages that include smart-home technology, energy- conscious features and modern interiors and exteriors. Unique to Summerlin and exclusive to The Arches, Lennar also includes a Sunnova Solar package supported by the Tesla Powerwall with battery backup and two electric vehicle chargers.

Located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, the district of Redpoint is situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, offering select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas.

Currently under active development and planning are several parks and open space areas that will have staggered opening dates starting in late 2023. The area’s location near the 215 Beltway makes it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, which is just minutes away.

“The Arches offers the ultimate sustainable and contemporary luxury living option in a stunningly beautiful area of Summerlin,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Lennar, one of 10 top national homebuilders in Summerlin, has consistently delivered quality homes, and The Arches is no exception.”

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers.

City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

