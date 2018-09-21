Lennar offers three new Summerlin communities

Lennar, one of 11 homebuilders building and selling in Summerlin, is actively selling single-family homes in two neighborhoods and a third town home neighborhood in three distinct villages within the master-planned community. Oluna in The Cliffs village and Delano in The Paseos village offer single-family homes while Santa Rosa in The Paseos village offers two collections of town homes, also in The Paseos village.

Lennar, one of 11 homebuilders building and selling in Summerlin, is actively selling single-family homes in two neighborhoods and a third town home neighborhood in three distinct villages. (Summerlin)

Lennar, one of 11 homebuilders in Summerlin, is selling single-family homes in two neighborhoods and a town homes in a third neighborhood within three distinct villages in the master-planned community.

Oluna in The Cliffs village and Delano in The Paseos village offer single-family homes. Santa Rosa in The Paseos village offers two collections of town homes.

Embodying contemporary architectural designs inspired by The Cliffs’ dramatic topography, Oluna features four floor plans from 3,290 square feet to 3,800 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s to the low $700,000s. The two-story homes are ideal for families and entertaining. All floor plans include four bedrooms and 3½ baths and offer two- or three-car garages. All floor plans feature unique outdoor living spaces with master bedrooms downstairs.

Oluna homes come with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package that features many upgrades such as granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with appliances and home automation. Also, available at Oluna is Lennar’s signature Next Gen: a home within a home private suite ideal for visiting guests or extended family. It features a kitchenette, living room, bedroom with walk-in closet, washer and dryer, private bathroom and one-car garage.

Cliffs village amenities include Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Aquatic Springs indoor pool. Oak Leaf Park, spanning more than five acres, is scheduled for completion soon. It boasts four pickleball courts, two shaded playgrounds, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area, shaded picnic pavilions and a demonstration garden. Trails are in the planning stages.

In The Paseos village, Delano by Lennar features five two-story floor plans from 3,300 square feet to 3,881 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s to the mid-$700,000s. Like Oluna, Delano homes come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package, and one floor plan includes Lennar’s Next Gen private suite.

All five floor plans offered at the gated Delano neighborhood include three to five bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths, large loggias and three-car garages. The Everything’s Included package means all homes have upgrade-quality features, including granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with appliances and fireplaces.

Delano also includes standard remote home automation features. Powered by Nexia Home Intelligence, Lennar’s home automation features include door locks, an indoor camera and home energy and lighting management. The features can be controlled remotely by using a computer, smartphone or iPad.

Santa Rosa town homes, in The Paseos village, combine value, views and low-maintenance living within a gated neighborhood that features Spanish-inspired architecture. With artfully designed floor plans and a sparkling community pool exclusive to residents, Santa Rosa offers optional rooftop decks that provide panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley given Santa Rosa’s elevated location.

Bellamar floor plans offer four two-and three-story designs from 1,754 square feet to 2,240 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the mid- to the high $300,000s. Alameda features three two-story floor plans from 1,488 square feet to 1,845 square feet, also offering up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths and priced from the low to mid-$300,000s. Both collections offer an opportunity to enjoy a Summerlin address at affordable prices that still come standard with all the community offers.

Bellamar offers thoughtful design details, including a private, first-level room ideal for a home office. And an optional guest suite designed to create a private space is ideal for visiting family or friends or even roommates. Alameda offers traditional layouts with open concept great rooms/kitchens and bedrooms on the second level. Plenty of outdoor living opportunities are available with loggias, front courtyards and rooftop decks.

The Paseos village includes amenities such as the 14-acre Fox Hill Park, featuring a climbing adventure theme, Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary and the 12-acre Paseos Park with children’s play area, splash pad, basketball courts and picnic ramadas. Nearby is the Vistas Community Center and pool and a neighborhood shopping center with grocery store, gas station and eateries.

Both The Cliffs and Paseos villages are minutes from the 215 Beltway, offering access to McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin, which features fashion, dining and entertainment, and Red Rock Resort. The area also includes the City National Arena — the practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights — and coming soon, the Las Vegas Ballpark, future home of the Las Vegas 51s.

For more information about Oluna, Delano, Santa Rosa and all Summerlin homes and amenities, visit Summerlin.com.