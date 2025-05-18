Lennar opens Mockingbird in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

Mockingbird by Lennar is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood. It features three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s. (Lennar)

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

Mockingbird’s spacious floor plans offer five bedrooms, three to 4½ baths, and two-car garages. The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard in a popular area of the community, offers vantage points from select locations and is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Peaks Mountain range. Mockingbird’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient.

The Kestrel district offers walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Parks and open space in the community’s western region are intentionally designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. Several parks in the area are under active development with openings through 2026.

The 3,000-square-foot Bobby floor plan offers an open-concept design that combines the kitchen, living and dining areas on the first floor to maximize interior space. A bedroom and full bath are located near the entry. On the second floor, four additional bedrooms surround a versatile loft, including a luxe owner’s suite with a spacious bath.

The Peter floor plan, spanning 3,210 square feet, features an open-concept design on the first level with connectivity to a spacious covered patio for seamless entertaining. A luxurious owner’s suite is tucked away at the back of the home, complete with a spa-inspired bath. On the second floor, a flexible loft provides a convenient shared living area near four secondary bedrooms, including one with direct access to a private deck.

The 3,335-square-foot Greg NextGen home features a private suite with a separate entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom and included washer and dryer for seamless independent living. The main home is host to an open-concept design with convenient access to a spacious covered patio on the first floor. On the second floor, four bedrooms surround a flexible loft, including the owner’s suite, offering direct access to a spa-inspired bath, walk-in closet and private deck.

“Given the trend for multigenerational living in a single home, Mockingbird’s unique NextGen home is meeting that demand, while offering beautiful single-family living options as well,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.