Lennar opens Oluna in The Cliffs village

Model homes are now open at Oluna by Lennar in The Cliffs village in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring contemporary architectural designs inspired by the village’s topography, Oluna offers four distinctive and floor plans that range from 3,290 to 3,800 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

These two-story homes are ideal for families and entertaining. All floor plans include four bedrooms and 3½ baths and offer two- or three-car garages.

Oluna homes come with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package that feature many upgrades like granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with appliances and home automation. Also, available at Oluna is Lennar’s signature Next Gen – a home within a home private suite ideal for visiting guests or extended family. It features a kitchenette, private living room, private bedroom with walk-in closet, washer and dryer, private bathroom and one-car garage.

Oluna, a private, gated neighborhood, is one of 10 planned neighborhoods in The Cliffs village, named for the ridge line that creates a spectacular backdrop and forever protects the village from additional development to the west, creating a true sense of sanctuary and privacy for residents. Each Oluna elevation embraces the rugged and contemporary design aesthetic of The Cliffs village with clean, horizontal rooflines, interesting textured facades, colors and landscaping that blend seamlessly with the environment.

Each of four floor plans offers three elevations. That means there are 12 unique exteriors within the neighborhood to ensure streetscapes are varied, attractive and interesting. The Nova model spans 3,290 square feet; the Venus model is 3312 square feet; the Sol model encompasses 3,400 square feet; and the Terra model spans 3,800 square feet. And all floor plans feature unique outdoor living spaces with master bedrooms downstairs.

“In Oluna, Lennar has beautifully embraced the distinctive topography and gorgeous surroundings of The Cliffs village,” said Peggy Chandler, senior vice president, Summerlin. “These large and expansive homes are warm and inviting for family and friends and feature many built-in design and technology upgrades that make them truly livable.”

The Cliffs village is carefully designed to maximize the area’s terraced landscape, allowing for the land’s natural beauty to inspire and influence home design in this village. And all homes in The Cliffs are designed in harmony with the surrounding environment.

Village amenities include Faiss Middle School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and an indoor aquatic center built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County as a public facility. A new public school, Shelley Berkley Elementary School, is set to open in fall 2017, and future trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages.

A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes, resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events, 150-plus miles of interconnected trails, 10 golf courses, more than two dozen public and private schools and the Downtown Summerlin experience with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and the future home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility.

Stretching south of Bishop Gorman High School near the southernmost tip of the community, The Cliffs village is located near the 215 Beltway for easy access to all points in the valley, including McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin.

In addition to Oluna, Lennar is also offering Delano in Summerlin’s Paseos village. Delano features five, two-story floor plans that range from 3,312 to 3,881 square feet, are priced from the high $500,000s and come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package. One floor plan includes Lennar’s “home within a home” Next Gen private suite.

For more information about Oluna, Delano and all Summerlin homes and amenities, visit Summerlin.com.