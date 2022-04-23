60°F
Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood

April 23, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. ...
Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. Highline includes two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor. (Summerlin)

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, the district of Redpoint Square is bustling with activity as five neighborhoods, including its newest — Highline by Lennar, are actively developing and selling. Located in Summerlin West — just west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and an expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

The Highline I collection includes three models, all priced starting from the high $400,000s. Dewdrop measures 1,760 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The Sunlight floor plan comes in at 1,824 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, and the Marigold floor plan measures 1,956 square feet with four beds and three baths.

Four floor plans are included in Highline collection II. The Brooklyn floor plan measures 1,448 square feet with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced from the $400,000s. The Kensington floor plan comes in at 1,659 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $400,000s. The Saratoga X floor plan, offering 1,722 square feet, features three bedrooms with three baths; it is priced from the mid-$400,000s. The Saratoga, with three bedrooms and three baths, measures 1,786 square feet; it is priced from the high $400,000s.

“With Highline, Lennar is helping Summerlin to meet growing demand for right-sized smaller homes that live larger than their footprints and are suited for countless life stages. With options like single-level living, downstairs guest room or home office, private elevators and generous owners’ suites, Highline is designed for all ages — from millennials to empty nesters,” said Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Highline offers low maintenance while including access to all the amenities and lifestyle that comes with a Summerlin address.”

With immediate access to the 215 Beltway, homes in Summerlin West, including Highline, are located minutes from Downtown Summerlin. Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Linda Givens Elementary School and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being de ...
Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million a ...
Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno. Ezequiel Valdez, an 11-year Move 4 Less employee, has ...
Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the envi ...
Summerlin is a steward of the land
While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.

Tbektu Design + Development, LLC won the Coverings Installation & Design Award for Residential ...
Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced
Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

MorningStar at The Canyons will be near the intersection of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way. The 19 ...
MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Scott Emerson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Summerlin is celebrating Earth Month with environmental displays throughout Downtown Summerlin, ...
Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day
For residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin, which is framed by the majestic Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, every day is Earth Day in the community.

Liberty High School, the city of Henderson and Inspirada are sponsoring this year's Munchies 4 ...
Inspirada supports Munchies 4 the Military
Inspirada, a master-planned community in Henderson, has partnered with Liberty High School and city of Henderson to sponsor this year’s Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation. Together, the organizations are asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the foundation’s care packages, which will be mailed to military service members and families who are deployed overseas.

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin recently received a conservation make-over in which fescue grass ...
Summerlin removes decorative grass
As Howard Hughes continues to utilize more drought-tolerant plantings, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin — one of the destination’s most popular gathering spots for festivals, events, fairs and concerts —recently received a makeover in which more than 58,000 square feet of fescue was replaced with Bermuda grass, a change that will save more than 1.2 million gallons of water annually.