Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood

Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. Highline includes two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor. (Summerlin)

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, the district of Redpoint Square is bustling with activity as five neighborhoods, including its newest — Highline by Lennar, are actively developing and selling. Located in Summerlin West — just west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

The Highline I collection includes three models, all priced starting from the high $400,000s. Dewdrop measures 1,760 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The Sunlight floor plan comes in at 1,824 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, and the Marigold floor plan measures 1,956 square feet with four beds and three baths.

Four floor plans are included in Highline collection II. The Brooklyn floor plan measures 1,448 square feet with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced from the $400,000s. The Kensington floor plan comes in at 1,659 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $400,000s. The Saratoga X floor plan, offering 1,722 square feet, features three bedrooms with three baths; it is priced from the mid-$400,000s. The Saratoga, with three bedrooms and three baths, measures 1,786 square feet; it is priced from the high $400,000s.

“With Highline, Lennar is helping Summerlin to meet growing demand for right-sized smaller homes that live larger than their footprints and are suited for countless life stages. With options like single-level living, downstairs guest room or home office, private elevators and generous owners’ suites, Highline is designed for all ages — from millennials to empty nesters,” said Jenni Pevoto, director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Highline offers low maintenance while including access to all the amenities and lifestyle that comes with a Summerlin address.”

With immediate access to the 215 Beltway, homes in Summerlin West, including Highline, are located minutes from Downtown Summerlin. Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Linda Givens Elementary School and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.