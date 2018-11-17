Lennar opens Westcott in Summerlin

Lennar, one of 10 homebuilders building and selling in Summerlin, recently opened the community’s newest neighborhood — Westcott — in the village of Stonebridge.

Lennar, one of 10 homebuilders building and selling in Summerlin, recently opened the community’s newest neighborhood — Westcott — in the village of Stonebridge. Models are open, and the neighborhood is actively selling. Located on elevated topography north of West Charleston Boulevard near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Stonebridge features some of the community’s most spectacular mountain and valley views.

Featuring three distinctive floor plans from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet and priced from the high $300,000s, Westcott homes offer open-concept living spaces, gourmet kitchens and pool-sized homesites — many with spectacular views, given the neighborhood’s location. All Westcott homes offer three or four bedrooms, 2½ baths and two-car garages.

Every Westcott home comes complete with Lennar’s signature “Everything’s Included” features, such as state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops and integrated home automation technology, all at no cost. Plus, all homes are Wi-Fi certified to provide coverage in every room with no dead spots, allowing homeowners to control the lights, front door lock and thermostat — simply by talking to Amazon Alexa.

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and color. Four neighborhoods are now selling at Stonebridge, including Caledonia by KB Home, Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Skye Knoll by Richmond American and Westcott by Lennar.

A 12-acre village park is under active planning in Stonebridge. It will include two lighted soccer fields, one full basketball court with half courts at both ends, an adult exercise area, four pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions and restrooms. Other village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school, serving grades K-10. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the climbing and adventure-themed Fox Hill Park.

In addition to Westcott, Lennar is actively selling single-family and town homes in two additional Summerlin neighborhoods. Oluna in The Cliffs village and Delano in The Paseos village both offer single-family homes, while Santa Rosa in The Paseos village offers two collections of town homes, also in The Paseos village.

Embodying contemporary architectural designs inspired by The Cliffs’ dramatic topography, Oluna features four floor plans that range from 3,290 square feet to 3,800 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s to the low $700,000s. These two-story homes include four bedrooms and 3½ baths and offer two- or three-car garages. All floor plans also feature unique outdoor living spaces with master bedrooms downstairs.

In The Paseos village, Delano by Lennar features five two-story floor plans that range from 3,300 square feet to 3,881 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s to the mid-$700,000s. Like Oluna, Delano homes come standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included package, and one floor plan also includes Lennar’s “home within a home” Next Gen private suite. This signature Lennar feature is the perfect additional living space for buyers who share a home with extended family or who frequently enjoy visits from family and friends.

Santa Rosa Townhomes, also in The Paseos village, combine value, views and low-maintenance living within a gated neighborhood that features Spanish-inspired architecture. In addition to artfully designed floor plans and a sparkling community pool exclusive to residents, Santa Rosa offers optional rooftop decks that provide sweeping panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley, given Santa Rosa’s elevated location.

Bellamar floor plans offer four two-and three-story designs that range from 1,754 square feet to 2,240 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the mid- to the high $300,000s. Alameda features three two-story floor plans from 1,488 square feet to 1,845 square feet, also offering up to four bedrooms and 2½ baths and priced from the low to mid-$300,000s. Both collections offer an opportunity to enjoy a Summerlin address at affordable prices that still come standard with all the community offers.

For more information about Westcott, Oluna, Delano, Santa Rosa and all Summerlin homes and amenities, visit Summerlin.com.