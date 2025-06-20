98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lennar to debut new homes in Lake Las Vegas

Saturday, home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in Lennar's The Falls Collection ...
Saturday, home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in Lennar's The Falls Collection in Lago Del Sol at Lake Las Vegas. (Lennar)
Lennar homes in The Falls Collection range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up ...
Lennar homes in The Falls Collection range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up to three bedrooms, 3½ baths and prices starting from $639,990. (Lennar)
Lago Del Sol by Lennar will debut three new home models in Lake Las Vegas Saturday. (Lennar)
Lago Del Sol by Lennar will debut three new home models in Lake Las Vegas Saturday. (Lennar)
The Falls Collection is the newest addition, offering three distinctive floor plans: Riviera Ne ...
The Falls Collection is the newest addition, offering three distinctive floor plans: Riviera Next Gen, National and Royal. (Lennar)
Lennar homes in The Falls Collection range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up ...
Lennar homes in The Falls Collection range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up to three bedrooms, 3½ baths and prices starting from $639,990. (Lennar)
More Stories
Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
Midtown at Cadence by Lennar Homes offers residences priced in the low $400,000s and range from ...
Discover Lennar’s newest neighborhood in Cadence
Provided Content
June 20, 2025 - 10:49 am
 

Lennar will open three new model homes Saturday at Lago Del Sol in Lake Las Vegas.

Home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in The Falls Collection starting at 10 a.m., as the homebuilder unveils the next phase of its highly anticipated community within Lake Las Vegas.

Lago Del Sol features two collections of spacious, single-story homes designed for comfort, flexibility and modern lifestyles. The Falls Collection is the newest addition, offering three distinctive floor plans: Riviera Next Gen, National and Royal. The homes range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up to three bedrooms, 3½ baths and prices starting from $639,990.

“Lago Del Sol brings a new chapter to the Lake Las Vegas community, offering homes designed for modern living alongside the natural beauty and amenities that define Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s a place where neighbors can come together, enjoy the outdoors and build connections.”

The Riviera Next Gen floor plan, starting at 2,585 square feet, includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage. This single-story is designed with multigenerational living in mind, featuring Lennar’s exclusive Next Gen suite with a separate entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom and its own laundry area.

In the main home, a kitchen, dining room and living room flow in an open-concept layout that leads to an outdoor covered patio. The owner’s suite is located at the back of the home and features a spa-inspired bath and walk-in closet.

The National is a single-story floor plan, starting at 2,310 square feet. The home includes three bedrooms, two baths and a three-car garage. The owner’s suite is tucked into a private corner of the home and features an en suite bath. Two secondary bedrooms are located off the foyer near an open-concept floor plan that blends the kitchen, living and dining areas that lead to a covered patio.

The Royal floor plan at 2,536 square feet is a single-story home that includes three bedrooms, 2½ bath and a two-car garage. The open-concept layout connects the kitchen, dining area and great room to a covered patio. Two secondary bedrooms are located off the foyer, while the owner’s suite is tucked into a private rear corner of the home, offering direct access to a spa-inspired bath, walk-in closet and separate covered patio.

With The Hills and The Falls collections, Lennar will introduce a third neighborhood called The Ridges this winter. This upcoming collection will include three home designs, two of which will feature Next Gen suites. Model homes are scheduled to open this year, and The Ridges is available for reservations.

Lago Del Sol offers residents access to resort-style amenities, outdoor recreation and proximity to shopping and dining in Henderson. From peaceful walking trails to lake activities and championship golf, the community offers a rare lakeside living experience in the valley’s desert climate.

Lennar Mortgage is offering a limited-time financing incentive at Lago Del Sol, with interest rates for conventional loans starting at 1.99 percent and adjusting to a fixed rate of 4.99 percent for the remainder of the loan term.

Lennar’s Lago Del Sol sales office at Lake Las Vegas is at 1573 Luca Mountain in Henderson. For more information, call 883-917-0286 or visit Lennar.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin, located adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, is within driving dista ...
Summerlin near several recreational destination spots
Provided Content

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Lake Las Vegas and the city of Henderson will present the annual lakeside Fourth of July firewo ...
Fourth of July fireworks show returns to Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, is an outdoor concert every Wednesday through July 23 at 6 ...
Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin
PROVIDED CONTENT

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve with community
Provided Content

While the Summerlin master-planned community is renowned for many things, perhaps no element of the community is more beloved than its trails, which consistently rank as residents’ favorite amenity in community surveys. Summerlin’s 200-plus mile trail system, which connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners — promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Central Park in Cadence has a large amphitheater. The community recently hosted the JAWS movie ...
Cadence offers an array of parks for outdoor fun
Provided Content

Cadence isn’t just about beautiful homes; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that fosters an active lifestyle through its extensive network of parks and recreational spaces. Committed to providing residents of all ages with the opportunity to connect with nature and each other, Cadence boasts a diverse collection of parks, each offering unique amenities.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collecti ...
KB’s Caldwell Park opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the Summerlin master-planned community is Caldwell Park by KB Home, offering two collections of modern and contemporary single-family and townhomes, ranging from 1,430 square feet to 2,466 square feet, and priced from the $400,000s.

LGI Homes plans to open an age-qualified community, The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, in the east ...
LGI to open age-qualified community
Provided Content

LGI Homes announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active-adult collection.

Mockingbird by Lennar is Summerlin’s newest neighborhood. It features three two-story floor p ...
Lennar opens Mockingbird in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to join the line-up in the Summerlin master-planned community is Mockingbird by Lennar, offering single-family and NextGen homes. Located in the Kestrel district, Mockingbird offers three two-story floor plans from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s.

The annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival is set for May 17–18. The event will include a ...
Event to support Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors
Provided Content

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is set to come alive with excitement at the annual Lake Las Vegas Dragon Boat Festival May 17–18. Visitors can enjoy a thrilling lineup of dragon boat races, family-friendly festivities and community activities throughout the weekend

MORE STORIES