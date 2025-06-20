Lennar to debut new homes in Lake Las Vegas

Lennar will open three brand-new model homes at Lago Del Sol in Lake Las Vegas on June 21.

The Falls Collection is the newest addition, offering three distinctive floor plans: Riviera Next Gen, National and Royal.

Saturday, home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in Lennar's The Falls Collection in Lago Del Sol at Lake Las Vegas. (Lennar)

Lennar will open three new model homes Saturday at Lago Del Sol in Lake Las Vegas.

Home shoppers are invited to tour the newest models in The Falls Collection starting at 10 a.m., as the homebuilder unveils the next phase of its highly anticipated community within Lake Las Vegas.

Lago Del Sol features two collections of spacious, single-story homes designed for comfort, flexibility and modern lifestyles. The Falls Collection is the newest addition, offering three distinctive floor plans: Riviera Next Gen, National and Royal. The homes range from 2,310 square feet to 2,585 square feet, with up to three bedrooms, 3½ baths and prices starting from $639,990.

“Lago Del Sol brings a new chapter to the Lake Las Vegas community, offering homes designed for modern living alongside the natural beauty and amenities that define Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developer of Lake Las Vegas. “It’s a place where neighbors can come together, enjoy the outdoors and build connections.”

The Riviera Next Gen floor plan, starting at 2,585 square feet, includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a two-car garage. This single-story is designed with multigenerational living in mind, featuring Lennar’s exclusive Next Gen suite with a separate entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom and its own laundry area.

In the main home, a kitchen, dining room and living room flow in an open-concept layout that leads to an outdoor covered patio. The owner’s suite is located at the back of the home and features a spa-inspired bath and walk-in closet.

The National is a single-story floor plan, starting at 2,310 square feet. The home includes three bedrooms, two baths and a three-car garage. The owner’s suite is tucked into a private corner of the home and features an en suite bath. Two secondary bedrooms are located off the foyer near an open-concept floor plan that blends the kitchen, living and dining areas that lead to a covered patio.

The Royal floor plan at 2,536 square feet is a single-story home that includes three bedrooms, 2½ bath and a two-car garage. The open-concept layout connects the kitchen, dining area and great room to a covered patio. Two secondary bedrooms are located off the foyer, while the owner’s suite is tucked into a private rear corner of the home, offering direct access to a spa-inspired bath, walk-in closet and separate covered patio.

With The Hills and The Falls collections, Lennar will introduce a third neighborhood called The Ridges this winter. This upcoming collection will include three home designs, two of which will feature Next Gen suites. Model homes are scheduled to open this year, and The Ridges is available for reservations.

Lago Del Sol offers residents access to resort-style amenities, outdoor recreation and proximity to shopping and dining in Henderson. From peaceful walking trails to lake activities and championship golf, the community offers a rare lakeside living experience in the valley’s desert climate.

Lennar Mortgage is offering a limited-time financing incentive at Lago Del Sol, with interest rates for conventional loans starting at 1.99 percent and adjusting to a fixed rate of 4.99 percent for the remainder of the loan term.

Lennar’s Lago Del Sol sales office at Lake Las Vegas is at 1573 Luca Mountain in Henderson. For more information, call 883-917-0286 or visit Lennar.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounding its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.