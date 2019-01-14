LGBTQ real estate group to host mixer Jan. 15

The newly formed Las Vegas chapter of the nation’s top LGBT real estate association, the National Association of Gay Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP), is hosting mixer Jan. 15. The mixer will take from 5-7 p.m. at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs village in South Summerlin, near Sunset and Hualapai roads. All local Las Vegas real estate professionals are invited to attend. Register online here .

Gordon Miles, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties

The newly formed Las Vegas chapter of the nation’s top LGBTQ real estate association, the National Association of Gay &Lesbian Real Estate Professionals, is hosting mixer Jan. 15.

The mixer is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, near Sunset and Hualapai roads.

All local Las Vegas real estate professionals are invited to attend the event.

“We hosted the chapter’s first event in Las Vegas a few months ago, and nearly 100 people attended, showing NAGLREP that there is an interest in networking among current and prospective members,” said Gordon Miles, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties and NAGLREP’s inaugural president of the Las Vegas chapter. Miles is a longtime supporter of the organization, and with his company, he hosted the chapter’s kickoff last year.

NAGLREP formed a Las Vegas chapter last year, and it has become one of the organization’s largest local groups.

“NAGLREP is the country’s top organization supporting the LGBTQ real estate community,” Miles said. “Many of the world’s largest brokerages, including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Freddie Mac, First American Title and the National Association of Realtors, are national sponsors. The local chapter will provide an excellent opportunity to network with Southern Nevada real estate professionals.”