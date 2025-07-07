107°F
LGI Homes, Cox Communities partnership provides fiber-fast connections

Cox Director of Field Operations Alan Livengood, Cox Communities' Claire Cassano and LGI Homes ...
Cox Director of Field Operations Alan Livengood, Cox Communities' Claire Cassano and LGI Homes Vice President of Construction Ryan Taylor in front of the sales center at LGI’s Cheyenne Valley neighborhood off Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas. (Cox)
July 7, 2025 - 3:35 pm
 

The average household in the United States with internet access has 25 connected devices, it’s estimated, which is why a partnership between Cox Communities and LGI Homes in Southern Nevada is so important.

“Our customers love that they can get Cox fiber internet on the day they move in,” said LGI Homes Vice President of Construction Ryan Taylor. “Moving is a big undertaking and through our partnership with Cox Communities, fiber to the home is provided at each of our neighborhoods in Southern Nevada. All our buyers have to do is call to activate quick connect service through Cox.”

LGI Homes currently has four new-home neighborhoods in the valley, each a Cox Community.

Cox Communities has partnerships with new homebuilders and multifamily housing communities across the company’s markets, including Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson, to name a few.

“We know that internet is essential and our “quick connect” product provides new homeowners with Wi-Fi connectivity to power all the things that are integrated into our homes and lives, from computers to security cameras, smart doorbells, thermostats, irrigation clocks, appliances and even the garage door opener,” Cox Las Vegas Market Vice President Janet Uthman said.

Cox Communities works with new homebuilders like LGI to ensure fiber to the home is built into each new home, providing buyers with the option of connecting to the company’s services should they choose upon move-in. In fact, it’s so quick that residents can expect their service to be activated within 30 minutes.

It also has another benefit, eliminating extra service calls and vehicle rolls. “It’s better for the customer who doesn’t have to wait for an appointment or an appointment window and better for our environment to not have to schedule on-site service and add vehicle miles,” Uthman said.

LGI Homes closed 247 homes in the Las Vegas Valley in 2024. With neighborhoods priced from the $300,000s, the builder is a popular option for first-time buyers.

“Our focus and process is geared toward making homeownership a reality, from prequalification for a mortgage to touring available homes in our neighborhoods that are within their price range,” Taylor said.

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, it owns network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Its fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. The company is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Ohio Gov. James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

For information on Cox and Cox Communities, visit cox.com.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest-growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year.

Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award.

For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, visit lgihomes.com.

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12.

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Situated adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been a draw for homebuyers seeking immediate access to one of the most spectacular natural landscapes in Southern Nevada and a world-class hiking, rock-climbing and cycling destination.

Let freedom ring and the fireworks soar! Lake Las Vegas is once again partnering with the city of Henderson to present its annual lakeside Fourth of July fireworks show, set to dazzle residents and guests July 4 at 9 p.m. over the community’s signature 320-acre lake.

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

